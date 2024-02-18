India national cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the second double ton of his nascent Test career against England in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The 22-year-old reached the mark off 231 deliveries and in the 96.1 over of the day. He had scored his previous merely weeks earlier in match two of the same series. (IND vs ENG Day 4 Live Blog | More Cricket News)

Jaiswal, who had returned to the pavilion early on Day 3 to treat a minor affliction, returned to the crease on Day 4 following Shubman Gill's dismissal and strode over the finish line in the post-lunch session. When Jaiswal had completed his double century, India led England by over 500 runs with a day and a half left to play.