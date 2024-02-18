India national cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the second double ton of his nascent Test career against England in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The 22-year-old reached the mark off 231 deliveries and in the 96.1 over of the day. He had scored his previous merely weeks earlier in match two of the same series. (IND vs ENG Day 4 Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Jaiswal, who had returned to the pavilion early on Day 3 to treat a minor affliction, returned to the crease on Day 4 following Shubman Gill's dismissal and strode over the finish line in the post-lunch session. When Jaiswal had completed his double century, India led England by over 500 runs with a day and a half left to play.
En route to his double ton, 22-year-old Jaiswal also broke the record for most sixes in a Test inning by an Indian. His counter, which included three in succession against James Anderson, stood at ten when he crossed into his 200s.
Furthermore, Jaiswal became the first Indian individual in Test cricket's history to hit 20 sixes in a bilateral series. He also moved up his series run total to over 500, becoming just the second left-hander since Sourav Ganguly to cross that tally in a home series.
Born in Uttar Pradesh, the young Jaiswal earned his first - and India's 306th - Test cap against West Indies in August 2023 and immediately repaid his coaches' faith by scoring a whopping 171 runs. Nearly half a month later, the Rajasthan Royals batter scored his maiden double ton in Test cricket, a feat he accomplished in Visakhapatnam against England, joining the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.