Live Streaming Of GT Vs CSK, IPL 2022: How To Watch Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Cricket Live

It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 game on Sunday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be live on Star Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

Known for their all-round skills, both Jadeja and Pandya have served Indian cricket well and the duo will be engaged in a battle of tactical supremacy on Sunday with both teams looking to continue their momentum after wins in their previous matches.

While Jadeja was elevated to the captaincy role by CSK, Pandya was roped in as the leader of the Gujarat Titans after Mumbai Indians didn't retain the gifted all-rounder as he struggled with his fitness.

Pandya has given the newcomers a rollicking start with four wins in five games. The Titans are headed into the match after bouncing back from their only loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Jadeja, on the other hand, has endured a tough initial phase with the team losing their first four matches before opening account with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Fans can also get the live streaming of GT vs CSK at Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings: Bowling has been a major concern for CSK but the former champions produced a better show against RCB with the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Jadeja running riot with seven wickets between them in their last match.

But pacer Mukesh Choudhary has not been able to rise to the occasion in the absence of CSK's main weapon Deepak Chahar, who has been ruled out of the IPL due to a back injury. Chris Jordon and Dwayne Bravo have done well overall to keep things in check even though the latter was taken for runs in the last match.

For CSK, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a complete flop so far while Moeen Ali too has lacked consistency at the top of the order. Ditto for Ambati Rayudu, who has failed to capitalise on his starts.

All-rounder Shivam Dube has been their star performer as he blasted an unbeaten 95 at number four the other night. Opener Robin Uthappa also turned back the clock during his 88-run hammering of RCB bowlers.

Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans boast of a formidable bowling line-up with Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Pandya himself all capable of taking wickets and putting the opposition under the pump. With six wickets so far, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan too has done the job of squeezing the run flow.

In the batting department, Pandya and opener Shubman Gill, with two fifties each, have been among the runs but Matthew Wade's form has been a concern. Rookie Abhinav Manohar and South Africa's David Miller came good in their last match and the team will expect them to take more responsibility.

Rahul Tewatia too shone in his role as a finisher as his sixes earned the Titans a win over Lucknow Super Giants.

GT Vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will face each other for the first time in IPL.

VENUE AND PITCH

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune from 7:30 PM IST. The strip at MCA has been a batters’ paradise with all the five games that have been played so far. The toss won’t be an issue at this ground as the teams batting first have won three out of five.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary