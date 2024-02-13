ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming, Schedule: All You Need To Know

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 kick-starts in Kathmandu, Nepal from February 15, Thursday. Organised under the International Cricket Council (ICC), the CWC League 2 is the second edition and will see teams take part in the 50-over tourney that will be part of the 2027 World Cup qualification process.
The first edition (2019-23) had seen seven teams take part in the tournament but has increased to eight for the upcoming event.
As per the official ICC CWC League 2 format, the eight teams will take part in 24 tri-series that sees them play six matches each and a total of 144 ODI matches.
Nepal are the host nation whereas they will compete against the likes of Netherlands and Namibia in the 24 tri-series. These matches will be held at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. Other teams to feature are Canada, Oman, Scotland, UAE and USA.
As per the rules of the ICC CWC League 2023-27, the top four teams will earn direct qualification for the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027 whereas the bottom-placed teams will take part in the ICC World Cup qualifier, that sees them compete teams from the ICC World Cup Challenge League, ICC's third-tier 50-over tournament.
Namibia: Merwe Erasmus (captain), Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wicketkeeper), Lohan Louwrens (wicketkeeper), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jonathan Smit, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Arjun Sawad (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf, Rijan Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sompal Kami, Surya Tamang.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicketkeeper), Max O’Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi (wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.
All timings are in India Standard Time (IST)
Thursday, February 15
Nepal vs Namibia - 9:00 AM
Saturday, February 17
Netherlands vs Nepal - 9:00 AM
Monday, February 19
Namibia vs Netherlands - 9:00 AM
Wednesday, February 21
Nepal vs Namibia - 9:00 AM
Friday, February 23
Netherlands vs Namibia - 9:00 AM
Sunday, February 25
Netherlands vs Nepal - 9:00 AM
Where to watch ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 live in India?
You can catch the live streaming of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 on the FanCode app and website.
There will be no live telecast of the upcoming 50-over cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.