Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Former Indian hockey team player and captain Rani Rampal during the auction of Hockey India League. Photo: X | Rani Rampal
Former India captain and veteran player, Rani Rampal has officially announced her retirement from international hockey, marking the end of an illustrious 14-year career on Thursday. (More Hockey News)

Known for her extraordinary skills and leadership, Rani captained the Indian team to unprecedented heights, including a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. With her retirement, Rani is embarking on a new journey as a mentor and coach.

At the young age of 14, Rani made her debut for the Indian team at the 2008 Olympic Qualifiers in Kazan, Russia. Over the years, she became a force to be reckoned with on the global hockey stage. Her leadership and performance were instrumental in India’s 2017 Women’s Asia Cup victory and a silver medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games.

Rani's contributions extended beyond medals, as she was the first Indian woman to be nominated for the prestigious FIH Women’s Young Player of the Year Award, and later received numerous accolades, including the Arjuna Award (2016), the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2020), and the Padma Shri (2020).

Sport Is Not Only About Sachin Tendulkar Or Virat Kohli, Hockey Exists Too: Rani Rampal

BY Soumitra Bose

Despite her success on the field, Rani’s journey was far from easy. Born into poverty in Haryana's Shahabad Markanda, her determination defied societal pressures that often discouraged girls from pursuing sports. Supported by her father and guided by legendary coach Baldev Singh, Rani's story is one of perseverance and resilience.

Reflecting on her career, Rani shared, "These past 15 years have been nothing short of a fairytale. From a young girl playing with borrowed sticks to leading the Indian team on the world stage — it has been a long and special ride. I take immense pride in representing India and inspiring young girls across the country."

As Rani steps into her new role as mentor and coach of the Soorma Hockey Club, she is set to guide the team in the inaugural Women's Hockey India League (WHIL) starting in January 2025. This marks a new chapter in her journey, as she transitions from being a player to shaping the future of Indian women’s hockey from the sidelines.

Her coaching career began last year when she served as chief coach for the Indian sub-junior girls' team, where she played a pivotal role in developing young talent.

"I’ve always been passionate about hockey, and I’m excited to give back to the sport that has given me so much," Rani said. "While I won’t be playing anymore, I’m eager to contribute in every way I can."

