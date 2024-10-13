Hockey

HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors

Joining Sardar in the men's coaching setup are international experts like Jeroen Baart (International Coach), Michael Cosma (Analytical Coach), and Arjun Halappa (Technical Consultant)

Former India captain Sardar Singh during the Hockey India League auction for the Soorma Hockey Club. Photo: X
Soorma Hockey Club, the latest franchise in the revamped Hockey India League (HIL), has brought two Indian hockey legends on board. Owned by JSW Sports, the franchise has added Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal, both of whom have led the Indian national teams and will serve as the Indian Coaches and Mentors for the men's and women's teams, respectively. (More Hockey News)

Sardar Singh, a former India men's team captain with 314 caps to his name, will lead the men's side as the Indian Coach and Mentor. Sardar has a stellar reputation, having been named the Player of the Tournament in the inaugural HIL season in 2013.

Post-retirement, he has continued to contribute to Indian hockey by coaching the sub-junior and Hockey5s teams. Joining Sardar in the men's coaching setup are international experts like Jeroen Baart (International Coach), Michael Cosma (Analytical Coach), and Arjun Halappa (Technical Consultant).

Rani Rampal, often referred to as the "Queen of Indian Hockey," takes charge of the women's team. With 205 goals in 254 appearances for India, Rani has been a key figure in Indian hockey, playing a pivotal role in the team's remarkable run to the 3rd/4th place match at the Tokyo Olympics.

She expressed her excitement at taking on the coaching role, saying, "This is the first time a league of this stature is being conducted for women, and it will help raise the standard of hockey."

The women's coaching team also includes international and Indian experts like Jude Menezes (International Coach), Harvinder Singh (Assistant Coach), and Sean Dancer (Analytical Coach).

Soorma Hockey Club, representing the regions of Punjab and Haryana, aims to develop the sport at the grassroots level while drawing from the immense talent pool in these states.

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the USD 23 billion JSW Group, has been instrumental in promoting various sports in India, owning teams across the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, and SA20 cricket in South Africa.

With the men's auction taking place on Sunday, 13th October in New Delhi and the women's auction scheduled for October 15, Soorma Hockey Club is gearing up to assemble strong teams for both divisions. Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports, expressed confidence in the coaching setup, stating, "We've put together a coaching team of the highest pedigree."

