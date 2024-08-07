Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested

A player of the Australian Olympic Hockey team has been put behind bars in Paris after allegedly trying to buy cocaine on Tuesday, August 6. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Though the identity of the player has yet to be revealed, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed the news of the arrest.
“The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th,” a spokesperson said.
“No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member.”
Both the men's and women's hockey teams were eliminated from the competition after losing their quarter-finals, respectively.
The arrest of the player was brought to light by a French crime reporter by the name of Jean-Baptiste Marty. “A member of the Australian field hockey team was arrested last night after buying cocaine in a street in the 9th arrondissement of Paris,” he posted on X.
As per the rules of the Olympic Village used during the Tokyo edition, the players required to vacate their rooms within 48 hours of completing their event.
The men's hockey team lost to the Netherlands 2-0 in the quarter-final on Sunday whereas the women's were ousted by China.