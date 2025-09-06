India Vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: Preview And When, Where To Watch Super4s Match

India face China in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match
India need at least a draw against China to qualify for Asia Cup finals
China must defeat India to remain in the competition
Match starts at 7:30 PM IST on September 6, 2025
Live coverage available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV
Undefeated India take on China in the final Super4s match of the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday (September 6). Watch the India vs China hockey match today live.
India had to fight back against defending champions South Korea in their first Super4s match, but Harmanpreet Singh & Co. were too good for Malaysia, and won the match 4-1. Harmanpreet, Mandeep Singh, and Manpreet Singh scored the goals for India.
Having already pocketed four points from two matches, the three-time champions need at least a draw against China to qualify for their ninth Asia Cup final.
China lost their first Super4s match against Malaysia 0-2 but responded with a 3-0 win over five-time champions South Korea. The two-time semi-finalists have three points, and they must beat India to stay in contention. A draw or loss would eliminate them unless Malaysia drop points and goal difference works in their favour.
Malaysia, also on three points, take on South Korea in the early kick-off today.
India Vs China Head-To-Head Record
India have dominated China in the hockey head-to-head record, leading 19-3 in their previous 25 meetings. Earlier in the tournament, India needed a Harmanpreet hat-trick to beat China 4-3 after conceding the lead in the 12th minute. The skipper's third goal, in the 47th minute, sealed the Pool A match.
India Vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match being played?
The India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be played on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match being played?
The India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match live online in India?
The India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.
Where to watch the India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match live telecast in India?
The India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.