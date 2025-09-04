India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s: IND Bounce Back Strong To Secure 4-1 Win Over MAS

India defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4s clash at Rajgir after coming back from an early goal down
Goals for India came from Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Vivek Sagar Prasad; Shafiq Hassan scored for Malaysia
Captain Harmanpreet Singh reached his 250th cap, with India’s defence and penalty corner execution proving decisive
Captain Harmanpreet Singh reached a milestone, earning his 250th cap for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, and the men in blue ensured it was a day to remember with a thrilling 4-1 victory over Malaysia in their second Super 4s clash at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium during the Hero Men’s Asia Cup.
Malaysia drew first blood in only the second minute through Shafiq Hassan, taking advantage of India’s slow start and dominating possession early on. The visitors continued to press, testing India’s defence, while the hosts struggled to build meaningful attacks in the opening quarter.
By the end of the first 15 minutes, Malaysia held a slender 1-0 lead, despite India starting to find their rhythm through the likes of Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.
The second quarter saw India turn the momentum decisively in their favour. After earning five successive penalty corners, the fifth proved decisive. Harmanpreet’s dragflick was saved, but India’s most experienced player, Manpreet Singh, pounced on the rebound to make it 1-1 in the 17th minute.
Just two minutes later, Sukhjeet Singh gave India the lead, and midway through the quarter, a slick move saw Dilpreet Singh drive the ball to Shilanand Lakra, who deflected it home to make it 3-1. Malaysia threatened late in the half but India’s defence held firm, taking a two-goal advantage into the break.
The third quarter began with Malaysia hoping for a quick reply, winning a penalty corner early on, but Krishan Bahadur Pathak produced a crucial save to maintain India’s lead.
India continued to press, and in the 38th minute, Manpreet set up Vivek Sagar Prasad, who slotted home to extend the lead to 4-1. Malaysia tried to respond with a few attacking moves, but the Indian defence, marshalled by Harmanpreet Singh, remained unyielding.
The fourth quarter saw India dominate possession and control the pace of the game. Despite Malaysia’s persistent attacks, the hosts’ defence stood strong, ensuring the match ended comfortably at 4-1.
For India, the goals came from Manpreet Singh (17’), Sukhjeet Singh (19’), Shilanand Lakra (24’), and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38’), while Shafiq Hassan (2’) scored for Malaysia.
With this win, India continue their march in the Super 4s and will face China next on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 PM IST.