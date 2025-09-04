India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet's IND Eye Win Against MAS

India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh and Co. celebrating a win. Hockey India

India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super 4s clash between India and Malaysia at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday (September 4). It’s a showdown between two unbeaten sides in this 12th edition. Three-time champions India edged China 4-3 and Japan 3-2 before thrashing Kazakhstan 15-0 to top their pool with 22 goals and a +17 difference. Malaysia, runners-up last time, beat Bangladesh 4-1, stunned South Korea 4-1, and crushed Chinese Taipei 15-0, finishing with a +21 difference. In the Super 4s, India drew with South Korea, while Malaysia eased past China 2-0 to extend their perfect run. Get India vs Malaysia Hockey live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES