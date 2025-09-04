India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet's IND Eye Win Against MAS
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Follow live score and updates from the Super 4s clash between India and Malaysia at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday (September 4). Harmanpreet Singh’s side entered the Super 4s unbeaten after winning all three of their pool-stage matches
India Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh and Co. celebrating a win. Hockey India
India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super 4s clash between India and Malaysia at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday (September 4). It’s a showdown between two unbeaten sides in this 12th edition. Three-time champions India edged China 4-3 and Japan 3-2 before thrashing Kazakhstan 15-0 to top their pool with 22 goals and a +17 difference. Malaysia, runners-up last time, beat Bangladesh 4-1, stunned South Korea 4-1, and crushed Chinese Taipei 15-0, finishing with a +21 difference. In the Super 4s, India drew with South Korea, while Malaysia eased past China 2-0 to extend their perfect run.
