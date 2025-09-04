South Korea Vs China Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: CHI Opens Account On 12th Min

South Korea Vs China Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Action Begins At 5:00 PM IST Hockey India

At the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium inside Rajgir Sports Complex, South Korea and China lock horns in a pivotal Super 4s showdown at the Hockey Asia Cup. Located in Rajgir, Bihar, this world-class venue is hosting its first-ever Super 4s action, as the tournament plays out from August 29 to September 7. Fans can catch every nail-biting moment live at 5:00 PM IST, as both sides battle fiercely for a coveted spot in the final.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Sept 2025, 05:39:02 pm IST South Korea Vs China Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: SK 0-1 CHI 12' .

4 Sept 2025, 05:24:44 pm IST South Korea Vs China Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Substitutes Korea Substitutes: JANG Daehan, SON Dain, JIN Geonhyo, KIM Hyeonhong, LEE Seungwoo, CHEON Min Su, KONG Yoonho China Substitutes: LI Pengfei, MENG Dihao, AO Suozhu, WANG Caiyu, AO Yang

4 Sept 2025, 05:06:26 pm IST South Korea Vs China Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup Korea vs China Super 4 match will begin shortly. Stay tuned for hockey live score updates.

4 Sept 2025, 04:38:48 pm IST South Korea Vs China Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Streaming The South Korea Vs China Super 4s Asia Cup 2025 hockey match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.