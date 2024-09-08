The hosts China are set to face Malaysia in their second game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir on Monday, 9 September. (More Hockey News)
China lost to India 0-3 in the opening match whereas Malaysia played out a 2-2 draw against Pakistan. Now, both will be up against each to in search of their first victory of the tournament.
Before this match, India will take on Japan in their second match of the tournament and Pakistan will clash with South Korea at the same venue.
China's Changliang Lin is leading the men's team and Yoo Seung Jin is their coach. Malaysia's captain Marhan Jalil is leading the side with coach Sarjit Kundan.
Live Streaming Of China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024
The China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Monday, 9th September, 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 03:30 pm IST.
Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.