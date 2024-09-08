Hockey

India Vs China Hockey LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Look To Dominate Hosts

Follow live coverage of the India vs China hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy here

G
Gaurav Thakur
8 September 2024
8 September 2024
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. AP/Aijaz Rahi
Welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and China. The Indian hockey team, led by the formidable Harmanpreet Singh, enter the tournament as the defending champions and the overwhelming favourites. The hosts, China, will face an uphill battle against India. Follow live coverage of the India vs China hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs China Hockey LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy

Here is the starting India XI that will be up against China in a bit.

India Vs China Hockey LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy

Welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and China

