Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 gets underway with the top six teams locking horns at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, the People’s Republic of China. This will be the first tournament for the Harmanpreet Singh-led side after their Paris Olympics sojourn. (More Hockey News)
The six teams participating at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 are - India, Malaysia (ranked 13), Republic of Korea (ranked 14), Japan (ranked 15), Pakistan (ranked 16) and hosts China (ranked 23).
The India vs Pakistan hockey clash will take place on September 14. Pakistan lead the recent head-to-head record with 82-66. However, the Indian team have won 14 of the last 16 matches against their arch-rivals.
Indian men's hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|September 8, Sunday
|South Korea vs Japan
|11:00 AM
|September 8, Sunday
|Malaysia vs Pakistan
|1:15 PM
|September 8, Sunday
|India vs China
|3:30 PM
|September 9, Monday
|South Korea vs Pakistan
|11:00 AM
|September 9, Monday
|India vs Japan
|1:15 PM
|September 9, Monday
|China vs Malaysia
|3:30 PM
|September 11, Wednesday
|Pakistan vs Japan
|11:00 AM
|September 11, Wednesday
|Malaysia vs India
|1:15 PM
|September 11, Wednesday
|China vs South Korea
|3:30 PM
|September 12, Thursday
|Japan vs Malaysia
|11:00 AM
|September 12, Thursday
|South Korea vs India
|1:15 PM
|September 12, Thursday
|Pakistan vs China
|3:30 PM
|September 14, Saturday
|Malaysia vs South Korea
|11:00 AM
|September 14, Saturday
|India vs Pakistan
|1:15 PM
|September 14, Saturday
|Japan vs China
|3:30 PM
|September 16, Monday
|5th-6th place play-off
|10:30 AM
|September 16, Monday
|Semi-final 1
|1:10 PM
|September 16, Monday
|Semi-final 2
|3:30 PM
|September 17, Tuesday
|Third-place play-off
|1:00 PM
|September 17, Tuesday
|Final
|3:30 PM
Live Streaming Info
Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.