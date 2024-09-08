Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

Harmanpreet Singh will lead defending champions India in their first tournament since winning bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics Hockey mens bronze medal match India vs Spain_5
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Spain | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 gets underway with the top six teams locking horns at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, the People’s Republic of China. This will be the first tournament for the Harmanpreet Singh-led side after their Paris Olympics sojourn. (More Hockey News)

The six teams participating at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 are - India, Malaysia (ranked 13), Republic of Korea (ranked 14), Japan (ranked 15), Pakistan (ranked 16) and hosts China (ranked 23).

The India vs Pakistan hockey clash will take place on September 14. Pakistan lead the recent head-to-head record with 82-66. However, the Indian team have won 14 of the last 16 matches against their arch-rivals.

Indian men's hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence

BY PTI

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Schedule

Date Match Time
September 8, Sunday South Korea vs Japan 11:00 AM
September 8, Sunday Malaysia vs Pakistan 1:15 PM
September 8, Sunday India vs China 3:30 PM
September 9, Monday South Korea vs Pakistan 11:00 AM
September 9, Monday India vs Japan 1:15 PM
September 9, Monday China vs Malaysia 3:30 PM
September 11, Wednesday Pakistan vs Japan 11:00 AM
September 11, Wednesday Malaysia vs India 1:15 PM
September 11, Wednesday China vs South Korea 3:30 PM
September 12, Thursday Japan vs Malaysia 11:00 AM
September 12, Thursday South Korea vs India 1:15 PM
September 12, Thursday Pakistan vs China 3:30 PM
September 14, Saturday Malaysia vs South Korea 11:00 AM
September 14, Saturday India vs Pakistan 1:15 PM
September 14, Saturday Japan vs China 3:30 PM
September 16, Monday 5th-6th place play-off 10:30 AM
September 16, Monday Semi-final 1 1:10 PM
September 16, Monday Semi-final 2 3:30 PM
September 17, Tuesday Third-place play-off 1:00 PM
September 17, Tuesday Final 3:30 PM

Live Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.

