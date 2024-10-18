Hockey

Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors

After the face-off against Great Britain, Australia will next take on New Zealand on October 20, while Great Britain will meet India in Sultan of Johor Cup 2024

australian junior hockey team
The Australian junior men's hockey team. Photo: Hockey Australia
info_icon

The second game of Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 pits Australia against Great Britain in Johor Bahru on Saturday (October 19). The match will be part of the round-robin league phase of the annual junior hockey tournament. (More Hockey News)

Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 features six teams in all, with India, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand being the other four. The six teams will face each other once, and the top two teams at the end of the round-robin league phase will battle it out for gold, while the third and fourth-placed teams will vie for bronze.

A total of 54 players were sold on Day 1 of the Hockey India League auction in New Delhi. - Hockey India League YouTube channel screengrab
Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the Sultan of Johor Cup, which is an international Under-21 competition held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.

The first game of the tournament features India against Japan (1:35pm IST), while the third match has Malaysia taking on New Zealand (6:05pm). After the face-off against Great Britain, Australia will next take on New Zealand on October 20, while Great Britain will meet India.

Australia Vs Great Britain, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 3:45pm IST.

Where will the Australia vs Great Britain, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?

The telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.

