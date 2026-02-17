Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Southern Tigers Fight for Survival

Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the Group A Matchday 8 clash between Johor Darul Tazim and Vissel Kobe on Tuesday, February 17, at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri in Johor

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
johor-darul-tazim-vs-vissel-kobe-live-score-afc-champions-league-elite-2025-26-group-a
Vissel Kobe footballers celebrating a goal against Varen Nagasaki in J League 2025-26. visselkobe/X
Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe Live Score Updates, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Johor Darul Tazim vs Vissel Kobe AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matchday 8 encounter at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri in Johor on Tuesday, February 17. Johor Darul Tazim need a result to stay in the top eight and qualify for the Round of 16. They are currently sitting in 7th place, right on the edge of the qualification zone. They are a strong side at home, which can work in their favour. Meanwhile, Vissel Kobe are the table toppers. They’ve already secured their spot in the next round. They arrive in Malaysia in red-hot form, coming off a 2-0 win against FC Seoul and a six-match winning streak. Check real time updates and live score of the AFC Champions League elite match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Head-To-Head

The only time these two sides met was in the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage. It was a tough night for the Southern Tigers as Vissel Kobe, led by the legendary Andrés Iniesta, secured a dominant 5–1 victory in Japan.

Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ZIM VS IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Delay Brings Overs Reduction Into Play

  2. Pakistan A Vs UAE Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: PAK A Storm Into Semifinals With 9-Wicket Win

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

  5. As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  4. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  5. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight