Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Southern Tigers Fight for Survival

Vissel Kobe footballers celebrating a goal against Varen Nagasaki in J League 2025-26. visselkobe/X

Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe Live Score Updates, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Johor Darul Tazim vs Vissel Kobe AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matchday 8 encounter at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri in Johor on Tuesday, February 17. Johor Darul Tazim need a result to stay in the top eight and qualify for the Round of 16. They are currently sitting in 7th place, right on the edge of the qualification zone. They are a strong side at home, which can work in their favour. Meanwhile, Vissel Kobe are the table toppers. They’ve already secured their spot in the next round. They arrive in Malaysia in red-hot form, coming off a 2-0 win against FC Seoul and a six-match winning streak. Check real time updates and live score of the AFC Champions League elite match here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Feb 2026, 04:58:07 pm IST Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Head-To-Head The only time these two sides met was in the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage. It was a tough night for the Southern Tigers as Vissel Kobe, led by the legendary Andrés Iniesta, secured a dominant 5–1 victory in Japan.

17 Feb 2026, 04:38:06 pm IST Johor Darul Tazim Vs Vissel Kobe LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming Details The AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on FanCode.