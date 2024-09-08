Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online

The Indian men's hockey team will open their Asian Champions Trophy 2024 against China after a successful Olympic campaign as they look to defend its Asian crown on September 8, Sunday. (Preview | More Hockey News)
After bagging back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, India will start as favourites to defend their ACT title against top hockey playing nations of Asia in the form of China, Japan, Pakistan, Korea and Malaysia.
Last year, India won the title at home, making them the only team to bag four titles in the history of the tournament.
"The Asian Champions Trophy last year gave us the right momentum going into the Asian Games and followed it up with the Olympic Games triumph of standing on the podium yet again. This time too, we want to begin the fresh Olympic cycle by winning this tournament," skipper Harmanpreet Singh had said ahead of their tournament opener.
"While we have 10 members from the Olympic side playing in this tournament, we have a few youngsters trying to make their impact in the team," he added.
After China, India will take on Japan in their second match on September 9, followed by games against last year's runners-up Malaysia on September 11, Korea on September 12 and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.
India vs China head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy
India have been the dominant side in IND vs CHN clashes at the Asian Champions Trophy, winning 4 out of the 5 matches.
India Asian Champions Trophy 2024 squad:
PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.
China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 squad:
Chen Qijun, Chen Chengfu, Gao Jiesheng, Liu Junjie, Ao Xu, Pan Dongquan, E Wenhui, Chen Chongcong, Guo Zixiang, Du Shihao, Ao Suozhu, Chen Benhai, Lin Changliang, Meng Lei, Ao Weibao, Huang Jingcheng, Zhang Bo, Zhu Weijiang, Wang Weihao, Wang Caiyu.
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs China live telecast and streaming details:
When will India vs China take place in Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 , India vs China fixture will be played on September 8.
What time will India vs China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 start?
India vs China will start at 3:30 PM IST in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
Where will the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 be available in India?
The live telecast for the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy clash will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 be available in India?
The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.