Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi says that his most pressing concern ahead of their Champions League match away to Young Boys is the artificial surface at the Wankdorf Stadium. (More Football News)
The Scudetto holders face the Swiss champions having already beaten Red Star Belgrade and drawn away to Manchester City.
But with so little time to get used to the different pitch material, Inzaghi preached cautiousness in his pre-match press conference.
"I will have to make careful evaluations, the synthetic changes things, it is not the same and that's why we will train here today, changing our habits," he said.
"We will have to get used to it in a short time, in the hour we will have on the pitch we will have to pay close attention."
Inzaghi would not be drawn on the poor form of their hosts, who are currently 10th in the Swiss Super League with just two victories from their opening 10 matches and two defeats in the Champions League.
Joel Magnin took temporary charge of Young Boys following Patrick Rahmen's dismissal earlier in the month, though the interim boss was in the same position last season when the club won the league title.
"They won the league last year and have had some initial problems. It is a physical team, which has played in the cups for many years," said Inzaghi.
"They are a structured team with a new coach who knows the environment. On Saturday against Luzern they played a good game, we will have to pay attention."
The Inter head coach has issues of his own, with midfielder Kristjan Asllani having missed Sunday's victory over Roma.
Hakan Calhanoglu also went off injured in that match, but Piotr Zielinski is expected to be available again.
"Zielinski did a good part of training yesterday and the feelings are positive, I will have to evaluate," said Inzaghi.
"I was happy with what [Nicolo] Barella did in front of the defence on Sunday, tomorrow one of him and Zielinski will play there.
"Barella, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Davide] Frattesi have spent a lot [of energy]. Frattesi will certainly play, then of the other three, two will start from the start and one will probably come on."