Football

Young Boys Vs Inter Milan, Champions League: Inzaghi Concerned By Plastic Pitch Ahead Of Wankdorf Stadium Visit

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi says that his most pressing concern ahead of their Champions League match away to Young Boys is the artificial surface at the Wankdorf Stadium

UCL
Simone Inzaghi at the pre-match press conference
info_icon

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi says that his most pressing concern ahead of their Champions League match away to Young Boys is the artificial surface at the Wankdorf Stadium. (More Football News)

The Scudetto holders face the Swiss champions having already beaten Red Star Belgrade and drawn away to Manchester City.

But with so little time to get used to the different pitch material, Inzaghi preached cautiousness in his pre-match press conference.

"I will have to make careful evaluations, the synthetic changes things, it is not the same and that's why we will train here today, changing our habits," he said.

"We will have to get used to it in a short time, in the hour we will have on the pitch we will have to pay close attention."

Inzaghi would not be drawn on the poor form of their hosts, who are currently 10th in the Swiss Super League with just two victories from their opening 10 matches and two defeats in the Champions League.

Joel Magnin took temporary charge of Young Boys following Patrick Rahmen's dismissal earlier in the month, though the interim boss was in the same position last season when the club won the league title.

"They won the league last year and have had some initial problems. It is a physical team, which has played in the cups for many years," said Inzaghi.

"They are a structured team with a new coach who knows the environment. On Saturday against Luzern they played a good game, we will have to pay attention."

The Inter head coach has issues of his own, with midfielder Kristjan Asllani having missed Sunday's victory over Roma.

Hakan Calhanoglu also went off injured in that match, but Piotr Zielinski is expected to be available again.

"Zielinski did a good part of training yesterday and the feelings are positive, I will have to evaluate," said Inzaghi.

"I was happy with what [Nicolo] Barella did in front of the defence on Sunday, tomorrow one of him and Zielinski will play there.

"Barella, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Davide] Frattesi have spent a lot [of energy]. Frattesi will certainly play, then of the other three, two will start from the start and one will probably come on."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer Set To Miss Next Match Against Tripura
  2. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Fight Back As Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jake Ali Bat To Save The Match
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Fit And Ready For Greater Bowling Duties In Decider
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund: Vinicius Junior Hat-Trick Heroics Spark Remarkable Comeback In UCL
  2. Sturm Graz 0-2 Sporting CP: Nuno Santos, Viktor Gyokeres Secure Routine Away Win In UCL 2024
  3. EFL Championship: Leeds United Profit From Daniel Bachmann Blunders To Beat Watford 2-1
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: John Mcginn And Jhon Duran Help Maintain 100% Record In UCL 2024
  5. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 PSV, UEFA Champions League: French Giants Fall Short Despite Hakimi Stunner
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway
  3. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points
  4. 'Dialogue And Diplomacy': PM Modi, Iranian President Meet On BRICS Sidelines; Discuss Middle East Conflict
  5. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut
  2. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  3. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  4. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  5. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway