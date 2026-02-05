Coppa Italia 2025-26: Inter Milan See Off Torino To Reach Semi-Final

In a closely contested Coppa Italia clash, Inter Milan edged Torino 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the 2025-26 season. It was their eighth consecutive win over the same opponent. Ange-Yoan Bonny opened the scoring with a header in the 35th minute, and Andy Diouf doubled the lead early in the second half. Sandro Kulenovic pulled one back for Torino in the 57th minute, but the Bulls were unable to find an equalizer, leaving Inter to advance with a narrow victory.

Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi left, fights for a head ball with Torino's Sandro Kulenovic during an Italian Cup soccer match in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Cristian Chivu
Inter Milan's head coach Cristian Chivu sits on the bench during an Italian Cup soccer match against Torino in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Sandro Kulenovic
Torino's Sandro Kulenovic, left, celebrates with Nikola Vlasic after scoring against Inter Milan during an Italian Cup soccer match in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Andy Diouf
Inter Milan's Andy Diouf, top, celebrates after scoring against Torino during an Italian Cup soccer match in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Ange-Yoan Bonny
Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny celebrates after scoring against Torino during an Italian Cup soccer match in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Ange-Yoan Bonny
Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny, right, scores against Torino during an Italian Cup soccer match in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Marco Baroni
Torino's head coach Marco Baroni directs his team during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Inter Milan vs Torino Coppa Italia Italian Cup Soccer-Andy Diouf
Inter Milan's Andy Diouf, right, fights for the ball with Torino's Adrien Tameze during an Italian Cup soccer match in Monza, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
