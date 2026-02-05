Coppa Italia 2025-26: Inter Milan See Off Torino To Reach Semi-Final
In a closely contested Coppa Italia clash, Inter Milan edged Torino 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the 2025-26 season. It was their eighth consecutive win over the same opponent. Ange-Yoan Bonny opened the scoring with a header in the 35th minute, and Andy Diouf doubled the lead early in the second half. Sandro Kulenovic pulled one back for Torino in the 57th minute, but the Bulls were unable to find an equalizer, leaving Inter to advance with a narrow victory.
