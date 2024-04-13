Football

Wrexham, Stockport Promoted But Much Still To Be Decided In Football League - Analysis

Southampton secured a play-off place as Flynn Downes’ stoppage-time goal gave them a 3-2 victory over Watford – and they could still figure in the automatic promotion battle with games in hand as Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich all failed to win

Wrexham have secured back-to-back promotions. Photo: Jacob king/PA
Stockport and Wrexham became the first two sides to be promoted in the EFL with victories on Saturday. (More Football News)

Here, we look at what is required in each division.

Championship

Rotherham are already relegated but the survival battle will go down to the wire with a tight battle at the bottom.

League One

Portsmouth still need a point to clinch promotion to the Championship after drawing 1-1 at Bolton, while Derby ran out comfortable winners against Leyton Orient.

At the bottom, Carlisle are already relegated and the other three places will remain in contest at least until midweek.

League Two

Stockport confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-0 victory over Morecambe, while Wrexham‘s 6-0 thrashing of Forest Green secured back-to-back promotions for the Welsh side.

Mansfield came from behind to win 4-1 at MK Dons and they can claim the third automatic promotion spot if they beat Accrington on Tuesday.  The Dons confirmed their place in the play-offs despite the heavy defeat.

Relegation issues have not yet been decided but if Colchester beat Grimsby on Tuesday they will send Forest Green down. A point for the Mariners will secure their safety.

