Wrexham Vs Cardiff City LIVE Score, EFL Cup 4th Round: Red Dragons Entertain Bluebirds At Racecourse Ground

File image of Wrexham Football Club players. Photo: X | Brownie

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth round fixture of the 2025-26 EFL Cup from Racecourse Ground, where Wrexham take on Cardiff City in a high-stakes encounter. The Red Dragons are in the Championship whereas their opponents play in the League One, a tier below. Catch the play-by-play updates from the fourth round fixture at Racecourse Ground, between Wrexham AFC and Cardiff City, right here on October 29, 2025

LIVE UPDATES

29 Oct 2025, 01:04:52 am IST Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL 2025-26 LIVE Score: Wrexham Boss Pre-match "When the draw came out it was an exciting one for everybody," he said. "It's a Welsh derby and the chance to get into the quarter-finals for only the third time in our history so it's an exciting evening ahead. "I had a chat with the lads about our history in this competition and the rivalry between Wrexham and Cardiff. "I don't think it needed too much explaining because everywhere I've been going in the last few weeks, supporters have been speaking to me about that and I'm sure the players have been the same." (Via BBC)