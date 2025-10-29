Wrexham Vs Cardiff City LIVE Score, EFL Cup 4th Round: Red Dragons Entertain Bluebirds At Racecourse Ground

Wrexham Vs Cardiff City LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the fourth round fixture at Racecourse Ground, between Wrexham AFC and Cardiff City, right here on October 29, 2025

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
brownie X james mcclean
File image of Wrexham Football Club players. Photo: X | Brownie
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth round fixture of the 2025-26 EFL Cup from Racecourse Ground, where Wrexham take on Cardiff City in a high-stakes encounter. The Red Dragons are in the Championship whereas their opponents play in the League One, a tier below. Catch the play-by-play updates from the fourth round fixture at Racecourse Ground, between Wrexham AFC and Cardiff City, right here on October 29, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL 2025-26 LIVE Score: Wrexham Boss Pre-match

"When the draw came out it was an exciting one for everybody," he said.

"It's a Welsh derby and the chance to get into the quarter-finals for only the third time in our history so it's an exciting evening ahead.

"I had a chat with the lads about our history in this competition and the rivalry between Wrexham and Cardiff.

"I don't think it needed too much explaining because everywhere I've been going in the last few weeks, supporters have been speaking to me about that and I'm sure the players have been the same."

(Via BBC)

Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL 2025-26 LIVE Score: Fixtures Tonight

  • Grimsby Town v Brentford

  • Wycombe v Fulham

  • Wrexham Vs Cardiff City

Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL 2025-26 LIVE Score: Starting XIs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

  2. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

  3. Mohammed Shami Knocks On Selectors’ Door With Fiery Five-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Against Gujarat

  4. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

  5. A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  2. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  3. 'No Paperwork' Needed As Election Commission Launches SIR 2.0 For Voter Roll Update

  4. Chennai Rains: School Holiday Announced for October 28 Due to Cyclone Montha

  5. Delhi Set For First Cloud Seeding Trial To Tackle Pollution: Environment Minister Sirsa

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Turkey Signs £8 billion Deal With UK To Buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon Jets

  2. Pakistan and Afghanistan Hold Third Day Of Peace Talks In Istanbul As Border Tensions Persist

  3. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  4. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  5. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’