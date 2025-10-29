EFL Cup 2025-26: BRE, CAR, FUL Advance To Quarter-Finals
Fourth-tier Grimsby’s impressive run in the English League Cup came to an end with a thrashing by Premier League team Brentford on Tuesday. Brentford won 5-0 at Blundell Park, the scene of Manchester United’s stunning loss to Grimsby in the second round in August. Grimsby then beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday in the third round but got overwhelmed by Brentford, which had five different scorers — Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho and Nathan Collins. Fulham became the second Premier League club to advance by beating third-tier Wycombe Wanderers 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.
