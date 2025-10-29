Football

EFL Cup 2025-26: BRE, CAR, FUL Advance To Quarter-Finals

Fourth-tier Grimsby’s impressive run in the English League Cup came to an end with a thrashing by Premier League team Brentford on Tuesday. Brentford won 5-0 at Blundell Park, the scene of Manchester United’s stunning loss to Grimsby in the second round in August. Grimsby then beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday in the third round but got overwhelmed by Brentford, which had five different scorers — Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho and Nathan Collins. Fulham became the second Premier League club to advance by beating third-tier Wycombe Wanderers 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Grimsby Town vs Brentford_
Brentford's Fabio Carvalho, second right, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Grimsby Town and Brentford in Grimsby, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
1/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Grimsby Town vs Brentford_ Fabio Carvalho
Brentford's Fabio Carvalho scores from the penalty spot for their fourth goal of the game against Grimsby during a League Cup fourth round soccer match Grimsby, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Grimsby Town vs Brentford_ Evan Khouri
Grimsby Town's Evan Khouri, center left, and Brentford's Frank Onyeka battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Grimsby Town and Brentford in Grimsby, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Grimsby Town vs Brentford_
Brentford's Nathan Collins celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Grimsby Town and Brentford in Grimsby, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wrexham vs Cardiff City_Kieffer Moore
Wrexham's Kieffer Moore, right, and and Cardiff City's Calum Chambers battle for a head ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wrexham and Cardiff City in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wrexham vs Cardiff City_William Fish
Cardiff City's William Fish celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wrexham and Cardiff City in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wrexham vs Cardiff City_Kieffer Moore
Wrexham's Kieffer Moore, 2nd right, celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wrexham and Cardiff City in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wrexham vs Cardiff City_George Dobson
Wrexham's George Dobson, left, and Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wrexham and Cardiff City in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wrexham vs Cardiff City_Yousef Salech
Cardiff City's Yousef Salech, left, celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wrexham and Cardiff City in Wrexham, Wales. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham_Issa Diop
Fulham's Issa Diop, left, and Wycombe Wanderers' Fred Onyedinma battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham, in High Wycombe, England. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham_Adama Traore
Fulham's Adama Traore, left, and Wycombe Wanderers' Sam Bell battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham, in High Wycombe, England. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham_Sam Bell
Wycombe Wanderers' Sam Bell, left, and Fulham's Timothy Castagne battle for the ball during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham, in High Wycombe, England. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
Britain Soccer English League Cup EFL match Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham_Cauley Woodrow
Wycombe Wanderers' Cauley Woodrow, center, celebrates scoring during the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham, in High Wycombe, England. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Seek To Bounce Back At Canberra

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: NZ Seal Series With Five-Wicket Win

  3. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit For Semi-Final?

  4. New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Out For Duck As SA Beat PAK By 55 Runs In Rawalpindi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  2. INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs For Every Family, Free Power, And Old Pension Scheme Revival

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. Sabarimala Gold Case: Murari Babu Remanded To SIT Custody For Four Days

  5. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  2. Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

  3. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  4. Twelve Feared Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Kenya’s Kwale County

  5. Zohran Mamdani Gains Urdu Anthem With Ties To Legendary Pakistani Singer Noor Jehan

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’