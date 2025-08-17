Wolves 0-4 Manchester City, Premier League: Guardiola Eyeing Offloads Due To 'Unhealthy' Squad Size

Manchester City beat Wolves 4-0 in their Premier League opener
Pep Guardiola says Ederson missed match as he was suffering from gastroenteritis
Refuses to give update on potential move for Brazilian
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City need to let some players leave as their squad size is "not healthy".
City opened their Premier League campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, with new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki getting on the scoresheet, while Erling Haaland helped himself to a brace.
James Trafford also made his debut for the club, keeping a clean sheet, while Rayan Ait-Nouri impressed against his former side.
City have already loaned Jack Grealish to Everton, while James McAtee has joined Nottingham Forest in a £30m move.
Meanwhile, Galatasaray have reportedly tabled a bid for Ederson, though Guardiola insists he remains their number one, amid speculation City could make a move for Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-favour shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Savinho and Rico Lewis have also been linked with moves to Tottenham and Forest, respectively, and Guardiola has made it clear his main aim for the rest of the transfer window is to offload players.
"[It's] too much – too many people. I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions, but I don't want to leave players at home. It's not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete," he told reporters.
"Everyone has to feel they can play and help. The club has known it since last season; it's not news, but the situation is what it is.
"In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution."
City have won 14 of their last 15 games on matchday one in the Premier League (one defeat), scoring 41 goals in total.
Saturday's victory was their second-largest opening day win in the competition after their 5-0 victory against West Ham in August 2019.
Trafford made three saves to preserve his clean sheet, though Wolves only managed to create chances worth 0.6 expected goals (xG).
Guardiola added that Ederson missed the match as he was suffering from gastroenteritis, as he refused to give an update on any potential move for the Brazilian.
"I don't have any news. [On Friday], I saw his illness, and after I didn't speak to the club," he said.
"If a player wants to leave, he has to leave, but on the conditions of the club.
"There's no sense he's not happy here, but the final decision and the way to make the deal belongs 100% to the club, not to me. I don't know what will happen in the next two weeks."