Wolves 0-4 Manchester City, Premier League: Guardiola Eyeing Offloads Due To 'Unhealthy' Squad Size

Manchester City have already loaned Jack Grealish to Everton, while James McAtee has joined Nottingham Forest in a 30-million-pound move. Meanwhile, Galatasaray have reportedly tabled a bid for Ederson, though Pep Guardiola insists he remains their number one

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City beat Wolves 4-0 in their Premier League opener

  • Pep Guardiola says Ederson missed match as he was suffering from gastroenteritis

  • Refuses to give update on potential move for Brazilian

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City need to let some players leave as their squad size is "not healthy".

City opened their Premier League campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, with new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki getting on the scoresheet, while Erling Haaland helped himself to a brace.

James Trafford also made his debut for the club, keeping a clean sheet, while Rayan Ait-Nouri impressed against his former side.

City have already loaned Jack Grealish to Everton, while James McAtee has joined Nottingham Forest in a £30m move.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have reportedly tabled a bid for Ederson, though Guardiola insists he remains their number one, amid speculation City could make a move for Paris Saint-Germain's out-of-favour shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Savinho and Rico Lewis have also been linked with moves to Tottenham and Forest, respectively, and Guardiola has made it clear his main aim for the rest of the transfer window is to offload players.

"[It's] too much – too many people. I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions, but I don't want to leave players at home. It's not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete," he told reporters.

"Everyone has to feel they can play and help. The club has known it since last season; it's not news, but the situation is what it is.

"In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution."

info_icon

City have won 14 of their last 15 games on matchday one in the Premier League (one defeat), scoring 41 goals in total.

Saturday's victory was their second-largest opening day win in the competition after their 5-0 victory against West Ham in August 2019.

Trafford made three saves to preserve his clean sheet, though Wolves only managed to create chances worth 0.6 expected goals (xG).

Guardiola added that Ederson missed the match as he was suffering from gastroenteritis, as he refused to give an update on any potential move for the Brazilian.

"I don't have any news. [On Friday], I saw his illness, and after I didn't speak to the club," he said.

"If a player wants to leave, he has to leave, but on the conditions of the club.

"There's no sense he's not happy here, but the final decision and the way to make the deal belongs 100% to the club, not to me. I don't know what will happen in the next two weeks."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks