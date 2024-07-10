Nestor Lorenzo is relishing Colombia's upcoming battle with Uruguay for a place in the Copa America final this Sunday. (Preview | Live Streaming | Football News)
Colombia extended their unbeaten run to 27 matches following a 5-0 thrashing of Panama in their quarter-final tie last time out.
But they are faced with a Uruguay side buoyed by their penalty shootout victory over Brazil in Las Vegas last weekend.
Colombia's last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Argentina, who they could meet in the tournament's show-piece fixture, back in February 2022.
However, Lorenzo insisted that his full focus was on the game at hand, saying that the record will be put to the back of his players' mind when they walk out on to the pitch at the Bank of America Stadium.
"I don't mention the unbeaten record, it's about taking it one game at a time. This is the most important game for us," Lorenzo said.
Colombia are looking to reach their first Copa America final since winning the tournament back in 2001, while also extending their unbeaten run against their opponents to four matches.
Lorenzo's side are the tournament's top scorers with 11 goals, but will come up against the competitions sternest defence, with Uruguay conceding just one goal so far - the fewest goals they have conceded in their first four matches of a Copa America since 1959.
While Colombia's attacking quality has shone through thus far, the La Tricolor head coach is expecting an uphill battle against Marcelo Bielsa's outfit.
"I don't know if these two teams have played the best football (in the tournament)," Lorenzo said.
"But I think these are two teams that propose, that are not passive, that go out and look for the win and that will give a good show tomorrow.
"Uruguay, as well as having players in the best teams in the world and of great quality, have a very strong competitive spirit that strives for excellence.
"I think that's the biggest challenge, to compete at that level and play better.
"It's going to be an uphill battle but that's what we're aiming for." the coach added.