Football

Uruguay Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India

Uruguay will take on Colombia in the second semi-final of the 2024 Copa America at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States at 5:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, July 11

2024 Copa America Soccer Uruguay Bolivia photos_8
Facundo Pellistri celebrates scoring Uruguay's first goal | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
info_icon

Uruguay will take on Colombia in the second semi-final of the 2024 Copa America at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States at 5:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, July 11. (More Football News)

Uruguay will come into the contest on the back of four wins and a draw in the last five games and will look confident ahead of the semi-final.

On the other hand are Colombia, who hold the same record in their last five games, winning four and drawing one. It should be a mouth-watering encounter come semi-final matchday. 

Here is how you can watch Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, 2nd Semi-Final in India and in other places of the world

When and where will the Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, 2nd Semi-Final match kick-off?

The Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, 2nd Semi-Final will kick off on Thursday, July 11 (5:30 AM IST) at the Bank of America Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, 2nd Semi-Final match?

There is no official telecast of the Copa America 2024 in India.

Where to live stream the Uruguay vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, 2nd Semi-Final match?

There is no official live stream for the Copa America 2024 in India.

