Colombia Vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Colombia will cross swords against Uruguay in the second semi-final of the 2024 Copa America on Thursday, July 11 at 5:30AM (IST) at the Bank of America in North Carolina. (More Football News)
Colombia will come into the semi-final having shown impeccable form in the last five games, winning four of those, and drawing one against Brazil.
While Uruguay have had their attackers firing well, with Darwin Nunez scoring two, Maximiliano Arajuo with two goals and an assist, Facundo Pellistri among the scorers as well.
Ahead of the second semi-final, here are the key battles to watch out for:
Darwin Nunez Vs Camilo Vargas
The Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas has had a fantastic Copa America 2024 campaign with consistent performances, and has been solid in front of the sticks. However, he will have a tough challenge when Darwin Nunez will be eager to bag a few goals come semi-finals day.
James Rodriguez vs Mathias Vina
After having a below par first half against Brazil, Vina will itching to prove his worth against Colombia in the semi-final. However, it will be nowhere an easy task with James Rodriguez, who will be speeding through the wings and has hit a purple patch - assisting five times and also scoring once.
Jhon Carboda Vs Mathias Olivera
Napoli centre-back Mathias Olivera will have a crucial role to play when his side take on an attacking Jhon Carboda. The striker has been hungry and with those quick runs inside the box, Olivera will have to be careful as a small dip in concentration could see the Colombian take full advantage.