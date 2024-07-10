Football

URU Vs COL, Copa America Semifinal: Uruguay Have No 'Plan B' To Stop Colombia Attack, Says Bielsa

Uruguay come into the contest at Bank of America Stadium off the back of a penalty shootout over nine-time champions Brazil, but face a stern test against La Tricolor

Marcelo Bielsa has said Uruguay will have no plan B to defend against Colombia's attac
Marcelo Bielsa said Uruguay have no "plan B" in their attempts to stop Colombia's attacking talents ahead of their Copa America semi-final on Wednesday.  (More Football News)

Uruguay come into the contest at Bank of America Stadium off the back of a penalty shootout over nine-time champions Brazil, but face a stern test against La Tricolor.

Colombia's 5-0 triumph over Panama in the quarter-finals extended their unbeaten run to 27 matches, equalling their longest unbeaten streak in all competitions. 

James Rodriguez starred for Nestor Lorenzo's side, notching a goal and two assists, taking their team's total to 11 goals for the tournament so far. 

Bielsa praised Colombia's array of attacking talent and said his side would need to defend well to reach a first Copa America final since 2011. 

"You imagine the games by preventing the opponent from attacking and trying to attack," Bielsa explained. 

"You ask about plan B, but there is no plan B. We have to do the best we can.

"The reality is that you can't predict, but try to do what is most convenient for the type of game you play best.

"Colombia attack better than they defend, but we both know that we have to defend and then God will tell."

Uruguay have failed to beat Colombia in their previous three attempts, with their last victory coming in a World Cup qualifier back in 2020. 

The encounter will mark the third time the two sides have met in the semi-finals of the Copa America and Bielsa is wary of the threat they possess. 

"(Colombia) are a big rival, they're on a run of positive results, and there's also knowledge among the squad and the manager," Bielsa said. 

"Of course, having played Brazil can only be seen in one way, as the most demanding competition, and so is Colombia.

"It's a team that has strong players, a consolidated system of play and that has a lot of time and collective work behind it, which gives the style a certain unity."

