Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe's Participation Remains In Doubt As France Play The Waiting Game

Didier Deschamps said France will take it day by day when it comes to Kylian Mbappe's recovery, but confirmed the forward will require surgery

Kylian Mbappe has broken his nose
info_icon

Didier Deschamps said France will take it day by day when it comes to Kylian Mbappe's recovery, but confirmed the forward will require surgery. (More Football News)

Mbappe broke his nose late on during France's win over Austria at Euro 2024 on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who will join Real Madrid officially in July, is reportedly out of Friday's match against the Netherlands, and France have not placed a timescale on his return, which may mean he misses the rest of the group stage altogether.

In an interview published to France's official Twitter account on Tuesday, Deschamps said: "There will still be exams tomorrow to make sure we see how things evolve.

"The medical staff did what was necessary to reduce it as much as possible. Even if it will not be immediately, he will have to undergo surgery.

"Already this morning he was a little better, so we will see that and monitor it closely every day."

French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo was equally as cautious.

"The first responses were quite positive as there is no surgery planned for the moment," he told reporters.

"Now it is too soon to know if he will be able to play for the remainder of the tournament, or to provide a schedule for his situation.

"Obviously there were some medical examinations performed on site to know more about Kylian's nose and they made some conclusions pretty quickly.

"They tried to reduce the aftermath of his fracture, for him to be able to remain in the tournament.

"As I said, there is no surgery planned for the moment and we are still waiting for things to evolve later in order to know more about the conditions of his participation in the remainder of the tournament."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Opportunity For Us To Engage': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Meeting PM Modi In Italy | Details
  2. Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
  3. AIIMS Delhi Performs India's First Successful Foetal Blood Transfusion To Save Child With Rare Disorder
  4. Noida: Amid Heat Wave, 7 Persons Found Dead With No Injury Marks
  5. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  2. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  3. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
  4. Priyanka Chopra Declares She Is Inspired By ‘Angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘Every Day’
  5. Whoopi Goldberg Recounts How She Accidentally Ate Cat Treats At 2 a.m.
Sports News
  1. Osaka Vs Qinwen, Berlin Open: Japanese Bows Out After Scintillating Serving Display By Chinese Star - Data Debrief
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Called Out By French Far-Right Leader After Anti-Extremism Comments
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America Opening Match
  4. NBA: Jeff Van Gundy Set To Join Clippers As Lead Assistant Coach
  5. Queen's Club Championships 2024: Murray Celebrates Landmark ATP Match With Popyrin Win
World News
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Vladimir Putin Thanks North Korea For Supporting His Ukraine Actions, Heads To Pyongyang For Summit With Kim Jong Un
  3. Mysterious Monolith Found Near Las Vegas, Police Issue Warning
  4. Russia: 3 Persons Detained Over Suspected Outbreak Of 'Rare But Serious' Disease Botulism | Explained
  5. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Sports News June 18 Highlights: Turkiye Defeat Georgia 3-1 In Euro 2024; Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games