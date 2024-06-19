UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe's Participation Remains In Doubt As France Play The Waiting Game

Didier Deschamps said France will take it day by day when it comes to Kylian Mbappe's recovery, but confirmed the forward will require surgery. (More Football News)
Mbappe broke his nose late on during France's win over Austria at Euro 2024 on Monday.
The 25-year-old, who will join Real Madrid officially in July, is reportedly out of Friday's match against the Netherlands, and France have not placed a timescale on his return, which may mean he misses the rest of the group stage altogether.
In an interview published to France's official Twitter account on Tuesday, Deschamps said: "There will still be exams tomorrow to make sure we see how things evolve.
"The medical staff did what was necessary to reduce it as much as possible. Even if it will not be immediately, he will have to undergo surgery.
"Already this morning he was a little better, so we will see that and monitor it closely every day."
French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo was equally as cautious.
"The first responses were quite positive as there is no surgery planned for the moment," he told reporters.
"Now it is too soon to know if he will be able to play for the remainder of the tournament, or to provide a schedule for his situation.
"Obviously there were some medical examinations performed on site to know more about Kylian's nose and they made some conclusions pretty quickly.
"They tried to reduce the aftermath of his fracture, for him to be able to remain in the tournament.
"As I said, there is no surgery planned for the moment and we are still waiting for things to evolve later in order to know more about the conditions of his participation in the remainder of the tournament."