UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Preview: Real Madrid, Qarabag Aim To Maintain Perfect Starts

Kylian Mbappe will spearhead Real Madrid's attempt to maintain their perfect UEFA Champions League 2025-26 start when they face struggling Juventus on Wednesday, October 22. Los Blancos are aiming for a third consecutive victory, while Juventus seeks their first victory in the competition since September.
Mbappe has already scored 18 goals in 14 appearances for Real Madrid and France this season. He has also contributed five goals in Madrid's two Champions League fixtures. Juventus, in contrast, drew both of their European matches and have not secured a victory since September 13.
The Bianconeri suffered a 2-0 defeat to Como at the weekend in the Italian Serie A, placing coach Igor Tudor under considerable pressure.
Surprise Successes Across Europe
UEFA Champions League newcomers Qarabag, who had never won in the competition proper previously, hold a somewhat surprisingly perfect record. The Azerbaijani team will seek a third consecutive victory when they visit winless Athletic Bilbao.
Liverpool currently face a four-match losing streak, including Sunday's 2-1 home defeat against Manchester United in the English Premier League. They will aim to rebound in the UEFA Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt. Liverpool's recent setbacks include a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in their second league-phase match.
Elsewhere, Chelsea will host Ajax, and Tottenham Hotspur will travel to AS Monaco.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
Audiences in India can live-stream all UEFA Champions League 2025-26 fixtures on the SonyLIV app and website. The Sony Sports Network channels will provide television broadcasts of the matches across the country.
(With AP Inputs)