Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Fans Left Frustrated By Transport Issues; German Authorities Dismiss Concerns

Supporters experienced long and crowded lines for trams to and from Arena AufSchalke for England's 1-0 win on Sunday, while late-night delays on the network added to the frustrations

AP
Soccer fans gather on train station ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Complaints from soccer fans about transportation issues around the European Championship game between England and Serbia in Gelsenkirchen were downplayed by local authorities on Monday. (More Football News)

Supporters experienced long and crowded lines for trams to and from Arena AufSchalke for England's 1-0 win on Sunday, while late-night delays on the network added to the frustrations.

There were reports of some fans deciding to walk the 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) journey from Gelsenkirchen's city center to the out-of-town stadium along a dual carriageway. Others were still waiting at Gelsenkirchen's main train station three hours after the game ended because of delays, with some having been asked to disembark from trains to control the flow.

Angus Gunn was beaten five times by Germany in Scotland's opening Euro 2024 humbling - null
Scotland At Euro 2024: Angus Gunn Acknowledges SCO's Germany Failure But Aims For Response

BY Stats Perform

An England supporter group described the transport problems as “quite simply ridiculous" and targeted criticism toward UEFA, the tournament organizer.

“If UEFA are going to allocate a 9 p.m. kick-off slot on a Sunday evening to any venue then they need to guarantee that transport arrangements are in place that allow all fans, including those going to fan zones, to travel safely, comfortably and conveniently both to, and crucially back from the venue,” read a statement issued by the Football Supporters' Association.

The FSA said the transport to the stadium from fan zones and the city center featured “not enough capacity, poor queue management and communication and severe delays to services" and urged an “urgent and thorough review of arrangements.”

Speaking at a news conference the morning after the game, Gelsenkirchen officials said they were satisfied with how transport to and from the match went, and defended it when challenged.

“At such a big event, of course it isn't possible to get everyone to where they want to go in the shortest time,” city official Ludger Wolterhoff said. “I think we must reflect on whether we could still accelerate something, but I will say very clearly that … we took a look every 15 minutes at the situation with people leaving and reacted.”

Wolterhoff said “the railway connections worked and the extra bus connections we laid on worked.”

“But I don't think you will be able to significantly further accelerate such a departure situation structurally,” he said.

The Deutsche Bahn train network, a tournament sponsor, said it was in contact with authorities to analyze the transport flow and were told by police there were significant backlogs but no serious issues, while the behavior of supporters was praised.

UEFA came under pressure after complaints by fans about logistical issues at recent Champions League finals, such as in Paris in 2022 and Istanbul in 2023.

Overseas visitors to Euro 2024 are reliant on public transport to get to stadiums and many have fond memories of a well-functioning train network when Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006. Eighteen years later, there have been regular delays and cancellations.

It was an emotional match for both sets of players. It was Romania's first appearance in a major tournament for eight years and several of the players were in tears as the national anthem rang out. - X/@EURO2024
Euro 2024: Romania Crush War-Torn Ukraine 3-0, End 24-Year-Old Victory Drought

BY Associated Press

There was particular scrutiny on the England-Serbia match because it was tagged “high risk” by police because of the reputations of both sets of supporters. Fans were restricted to low alcohol beer at the stadium.

“It is remarkable that, despite facing the consequences of such inadequate provision and negligent crowd management, the thousands of England fans present remained overwhelmingly calm, restrained and compliant, thus helping to avoid more serious consequences,” the FSA said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Trains Services Hit After Kanchanjunga Express Mishap; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET PG Admit Cards 2024 To Be Released Today: How To Download Hall Ticket
  3. CPI Leader Annie Raja Says Party Yet To Decide Candidate For Wayanad, Praises Congress For Choosing Woman
  4. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  5. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Amala Paul-Jagat Desai Welcome Their Baby Boy Ilai, Share Adorable Homecoming Video
  2. Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Punjabi To Jimmy Fallon Ahead Of His Debut On 'The Tonight Show'
  3. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  4. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
  5. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster ‘Pushpa’s Sequel To Release On December 6
Sports News
  1. France Vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2024: N'Golo Kante Key To FRA's Success After Two-Year Absence
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Fans Left Frustrated By Transport Issues; German Authorities Dismiss Concerns
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Mbappe's Broken Nose, Neville's Concern And The Stars Are Out
  4. Today World Sports News Live: West Indies Beat Afghanistan In T20 World Cup; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  5. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: WI-W Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  2. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
  5. Extreme Weather Events In 2024: The New Normal?
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Trains Services Hit After Kanchanjunga Express Mishap; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: West Indies Beat Afghanistan In T20 World Cup; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions