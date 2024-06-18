Scotland At Euro 2024: Angus Gunn Acknowledges SCO's Germany Failure But Aims For Response

Angus Gunn acknowledged Scotland let everyone associated with them down after Germany's 5-1 rout at Euro 2024 – but insists Group A progression is not off the cards. (More Football News)
Steve Clarke's team were humiliated on Friday in the tournament opener as Scotland suffered their second-heaviest defeat ever at a major tournament, after their 7-0 loss to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup.
Antonio Rudiger's late own goal was the only thing the thousands of travelling Scots could celebrate, leading Gunn to apologise to all involved with the Tartan Army.
"We let ourselves down, our families down and obviously the fans, which is probably the most difficult to take," Gunn said in an interview published on Scotland's X account on Monday.
"It's down to us to bounce back now, and the good thing is that we've two more games to put it right, and we can still reach our target."
Clarke declared four points was the target before the European Championship started as Scotland aimed for their first-ever progression to the knockout stages of a major tournament.
Scotland will need to get results against Switzerland on Wednesday, and Hungary in their final group game four days later, if they are to hit Clarke's ambitions.
It appears a tough ask, too, as Scotland have won just six of their 33 matches at major tournaments (World Cup/Euros), a win rate of 18 per cent.
Among European nations with 25+ matches played at such tournaments, only Bulgaria (13 per cent – 4 from 32) have a poorer win ratio.
Gunn remains confident of an unlikely escape from Group A, however.
"We know what we have to do in terms of trying to get out of the group," the Scotland goalkeeper added.
"Obviously they [Switzerland] got a very positive result in their first game as well, so it's going to be difficult, but from our point of view, it's pretty straightforward."
Scotland managed to make it through a qualifying group for this tournament that included Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway.
Gunn wanted to remind supporters of his team's progression as negativity swirls around their opening-game performance.
"You look back at how far we've come, how well we've done to qualify, and you have to take belief from that," Gunn continued.
"We've got to target two wins that can get us through the group, and if we can do that, we've reached our target."