Football

GER Vs SCO, Euro 2024: Scotland Boss Steve Clarke 'Kicked Backsides And Gave Cuddles' After Germany Defeat

Scotland suffered the heaviest defeat in an opening game at any European Championship on Friday, being routed 5-1 by a rampant Germany team in Munich

Steve Clarke watches on during Scotland's 5-1 loss to Germany
info_icon

Steve Clarke says he had to "kick a couple of backsides and give some cuddles" after Scotland were thrashed by Germany in their Euro 2024 opener, but he is certain his team's self-belief remains intact. (More Football News)

Scotland suffered the heaviest defeat in an opening game at any European Championship on Friday, being routed 5-1 by a rampant Germany team in Munich.

Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can all scored for the hosts, while Ryan Porteous was sent off for a horror challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

It was the first time Scotland had conceded five or more goals in a game since a 5-1 friendly defeat to the United States in 2012, and the first time in a competitive match since a 6-0 loss to the Netherlands in Euro 2004 qualifying 21 years ago.

Toni Kroos shone as Germany thrashed Scotland - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Kroos Team Talk Calmed Germany Nerves Before Opener, Reveals Nagelsmann

BY Stats Perform

At the other end, meanwhile, Scotland failed to record a shot on target in a major tournament game for the first time since Euro 1992 (0-1 versus Netherlands).

Asked what he had done in response to the defeat, Clarke said on Sunday: "Kick a couple of backsides, give some cuddles, make the players understand why the Germany result happened and make sure it doesn't happen again.

info_icon

"I've spoken to one or two players around the squad whose opinion I value. I had a good chat with a few of them.

"I think their interpretation of what we asked them to do was wrong, so we've worked on that."

Scotland must now pick themselves up for Wednesday's meeting with Switzerland, who began their own Group A campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over Hungary.

The Tartan Army could lose their first two matches at a tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the fourth time, having done so at the 1954 and 1986 World Cups and Euro 1992.

However, Clarke insists confidence in the camp is still high, adding: "We believe in ourselves, there's no danger of that. We know it was a bad night.

"We have to accept all the criticism that comes our way and then we have to put it right. To be in football, you have to be very resilient."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; India Opts Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  2. Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
  3. J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease, 1 held
  4. HP Government To Invest Rs 1,000 Cr In Bulk Drug Park In Una: Dy CM
  5. Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 44.9 Degrees Celsius, Six Notches Above Normal
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Turns Author With Children's Picture Book
  2. Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa And Jasmin Bajwa Dazzle In Latest Song From 'Jatt And Juliet 3'
  3. Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary
  4. Jon Bon Jovi Is 'Getting Back' To Performing On Stage After Undergoing Vocal Cord Surgery
  5. Director RS Prasanna Announces Wrap On Aamir Khan-Starrer 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Sports News
  1. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Ireland's Wickets Fall Like Florida Rain - Fast And Randomly- Seven Down
  2. Week Ahead, June 17-23: ICC T20 World Cup Enters Super 8 Stage; UEFA European Championship In Full Flow
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Women Beat South Africa Women In 1st ODI; Netherlands Beat Poland At Euro 2024
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Century, Spinners Hand IND-W Massive 143-Run Win Over RSA-W
  5. Copa America 2024: All You Need To Know About Stadiums Hosting Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr And Co
World News
  1. Why New Zealand Scrapped 'Burping Tax' On Livestock?
  2. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
  3. India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  4. Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal Under Investigation For Toxic Vapours
  5. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow