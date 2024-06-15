Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Kroos Team Talk Calmed Germany Nerves Before Opener, Reveals Nagelsmann

Germany recorded the largest ever win in the opening game of a European Championship at the Allianz Arena, putting 10-man Scotland to the sword as Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can scored

Toni Kroos shone as Germany thrashed Scotland
Toni Kroos calmed Germany's nerves ahead of Friday's historic Euro 2024 thrashing of Scotland by giving an inspirational team talk, Julian Nagelsmann has revealed. (More Football News)

Germany recorded the largest ever win in the opening game of a European Championship at the Allianz Arena, putting 10-man Scotland to the sword as Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can scored.

Kroos has come out of international retirement to represent Germany at their home tournament ahead of calling time on his glittering career, and he produced a metronomic midfield performance.

GER 5-1 SCO, UEFA Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann Hails Germany For Handling Pressure

BY Stats Perform

The 34-year-old completed 99 per cent of his passes against Scotland (101/102), the highest completion rate on record (since 1980) of any player to attempt 100 or more passes in a Euros match.

Joshua Kimmich was the only player to match his four chances created, while 36 of his passes entered the final third as Scotland were penned back from the off.

Before dominating the midfield battle, Kroos brought an air of calm to an excitable Germany dressing room, Nagelsmann has revealed.

"He is very important, just like everyone else," Nagelsmann said in his news conference when asked about Kroos. "He's very experienced and calm.

"The team were really loud and he said a few quiet words that were really powerful. He is part of the group, but that experience is what makes him different. 

"With his record, some would have problems being accepted, but he is not arrogant, he is very important for the team and a pole of calmness.

"But despite all of his successes and status, we see him as part of the group."

Germany take on Hungary in their second Group A game in Stuttgart on Wednesday, before facing Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

