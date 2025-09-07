Turkiye Vs Spain Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

Turkiye Vs Spain Live Streaming: Spain travel to face Türkiye for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, as Lamine Yamal & co look to continue their winning run

Outlook Sports Desk
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Mikel Oyarzabal
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ESP take on TUR in the FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers

  • Lamine Yamal will start for ESP

  • Spain are the current UEFA European Champions

The European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are underway and matchday two sees an in-form Türkiye welcome European champions, Spain to the Torku Arena which promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

The Turks registered a 3-2 victory against Georgia and will have some good quality of players in their squad, most namely Arda Guler of Real Madrid. However, the Spanish Armada will be too hot to handle especially with Lamine Yamal in their side.

Spain, on the other hand, defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in their last game. The La Roja are on a winning run and their coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Yamal will start against Türkiye.

Kickoff:

  • Location: Konya, Türkiye

  • Stadium: Torku Arena

  • Date and Kickoff Time: September 8 – 12:15 am IST

Head to Head:

Total matches: 5

Türkiye won: 0

Spain won: 4

Draws: 1

Turkiye Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details

When is the Turkiye Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The Turkiye Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Monday, 8 September 2025, at 12:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the Turkiye Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?

The Turkiye Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Turkiye Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?

The Turkiye Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.

Published At:
Tags

