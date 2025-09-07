Turkiye Vs Spain Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

ESP take on TUR in the FIFA WC 2026 qualifiers
Lamine Yamal will start for ESP
Spain are the current UEFA European Champions
The European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are underway and matchday two sees an in-form Türkiye welcome European champions, Spain to the Torku Arena which promises to be a mouth-watering contest.
The Turks registered a 3-2 victory against Georgia and will have some good quality of players in their squad, most namely Arda Guler of Real Madrid. However, the Spanish Armada will be too hot to handle especially with Lamine Yamal in their side.
Spain, on the other hand, defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in their last game. The La Roja are on a winning run and their coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Yamal will start against Türkiye.
Kickoff:
Location: Konya, Türkiye
Stadium: Torku Arena
Date and Kickoff Time: September 8 – 12:15 am IST
Head to Head:
Total matches: 5
Türkiye won: 0
Spain won: 4
Draws: 1
