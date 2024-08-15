Football

Spanish La Liga 2024-25 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

Here are the live streaming, schedule and other details for the upcoming Spanish La Liga 2024/24 season

Real Madrid celebrate La Liga title | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
The 2024/25 La Liga season gets underway as Real Madrid, who are boosted by the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, look to defend their crown with the likes of Hansi Flick's Barcelona and Diego Simeone-managed Atletico Madrid look to challenge the Los Blancos. (More Football News)

The summer transfer window is still active and the 20 Spanish clubs will look to add some new faces to the squad whereas also reduce or trim their team ahead of the new season.

There are three new teams this season that have been promoted to the La Liga - Leganes, Real Valladolid and Espanyol.

La Liga 2024/25 Fixtures:

For the complete schedule of the upcoming La Liga season, you can get the entire list of fixtures right HERE.

Live Streaming Of La Liga 2024/25 Fixtures:

How to watch La Liga 2024/25 Games on TV and online?

The La Liga matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on JioTV for Indian audiences. Fans can also watch the new La Liga season on the JioCinema app and website.

For telecast, the Sports18 Network holds the rights for selected games.

Who Are The Defending Champions Of La Liga?

Real Madrid, who won the La Liga title for the 2023/24 season, are the defending champions.

Who Are The Newly Promoted Teams In The La Liga 2024/25?

Leganes, Real Valladolid and Espanyol - are the newly promoted teams in the upcoming La Liga 2024/25 season.

What Are The Dates For El Clasico In La Liga 2024/25?

The season's first El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on October 27, 2024, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The return fixture is set to be staged on May 11.

