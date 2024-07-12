Football

Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

Gareth Southgate believes England have every chance of upsetting Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, although he warned the Three Lions will have to be at their best with and without the ball

Gareth Southgate celebrates Wednesday's dramatic win over the Netherlands
info_icon

Gareth Southgate believes England have every chance of upsetting Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, although he warned the Three Lions will have to be at their best with and without the ball. (More Football News)

England are through to their second successive European Championship final after Ollie Watkins came off the bench to net a 90th-minute winner in Wednesday's semi-final against the Netherlands.

They have now reached more major tournament finals in four attempts under Southgate (two), than they did in 23 campaigns before his 2016 appointment (one).

But if England are to end a 58-year wait to follow up their 1966 World Cup win, they will have to get past the only team to win all six of their matches at the tournament.

Since the group stage was introduced in 1980, only France in 1984 (5/5) have won the Euros while maintaining a 100 per cent record.  

While Southgate has full faith in England's ability to hurt La Roja, he says their first challenge will be to get hold of the ball.

"We will have to get the ball off them first," Southgate said of Spain. "It is not as simple as us having the ball and making them run. 

info_icon

"We have to be exceptional with the ball and without it. They have been the best team.

"We are starting to show a better version of ourselves, but we are in there with what we have shown to this point. 

"We have as good a chance as they do. We have come here to win it. It is a huge task, but we are still here and fighting."

Luis de la Fuente's side reached the final by overcoming France 2-1 on Tuesday, and their 13 goals at this edition of the Euros have only ever been bettered by France in 1984 (14).

The Spain squad watched Wednesday's second semi-final together, before De la Fuente began preparing for Sunday's showpiece game.

He told Spanish outlet La 1: "Both teams were very tough opponents.

"We are going to have played all the great teams in this competition, and it couldn't be any other way. The two best teams made it to the final.

"We had dinner and were watching the match, and then we were in our office, analysing it in a more relaxed way. 

"Now our work begins to analyse England in more detail."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Spain – Lamine Yamal 

Yamal made history in the last four, his stunning equaliser making him the youngest player to ever score at a World Cup or Euros.

Aged 17 years and one day, he could be the youngest ever player to feature in a World Cup or European Championship final, surpassing Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17 years, 249 days). 

He has three assists so far at Euro 2024, with no Spaniard ever providing more at a single edition of the tournament.

He has had 13 shot involvements following a ball carry at Euro 2024 (six shots, seven chances created), at least three more than any other player.

info_icon

England – Phil Foden

Foden produced his best display of the tournament in the semi-finals, recording a game-high three shots, hitting the post with one long-range strike and seeing another effort cleared off the goal line.

He also completed all 40 of his attempted passes before being withdrawn for Cole Palmer, who teed up the Three Lions' winner.

England's switch to a back three has benefitted Foden, allowing him to play from the right-hand side and cut onto his favoured left foot. 

Might he silence his doubters on the biggest stage of all?

MATCH PREDICTION: SPAIN WIN

This will be the third meeting between Spain and England at the Euros, and the Three Lions have fond memories of the previous two, winning 2-1 in the group stage in 1980 and progressing on penalties after a quarter-final draw in 1996.

However, La Roja have only lost four of their last 14 meetings with England overall, having lost the previous seven in a row.

Spain have also won their last three major tournament finals and could become the first European nation to triumph in four straight World Cup/Euros title matches. 

The Opta supercomputer gives them a 60.4 per cent chance of lifting the trophy to England's 39.6 per cent. 

England will play their first major tournament final on foreign soil after playing the showpiece games at the 1966 World Cup and Euro 2020 at Wembley. 

They have never lost a match in Berlin in six attempts (four wins, two draws), only playing more often in Helsinki (eight times), Amsterdam and Sunderland (seven each) without ever losing. 

Can they upset the tournament's outstanding team to bring it home?

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY 

Spain – 40.5 per cent

England – 29.0 per cent

Draw – 30.5 per cent

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
  3. Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: New Zealand Women Set 142-Run Target For England In Do-Or-Die
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
Football News
  1. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
  2. Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Sign Greek Striker Nikolaos Karelis
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  4. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  5. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  2. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
  3. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
World News
  1. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  2. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
  3. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  4. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  5. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18