Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

Gareth Southgate believes England have every chance of upsetting Spain in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, although he warned the Three Lions will have to be at their best with and without the ball. (More Football News)
England are through to their second successive European Championship final after Ollie Watkins came off the bench to net a 90th-minute winner in Wednesday's semi-final against the Netherlands.
They have now reached more major tournament finals in four attempts under Southgate (two), than they did in 23 campaigns before his 2016 appointment (one).
But if England are to end a 58-year wait to follow up their 1966 World Cup win, they will have to get past the only team to win all six of their matches at the tournament.
Since the group stage was introduced in 1980, only France in 1984 (5/5) have won the Euros while maintaining a 100 per cent record.
While Southgate has full faith in England's ability to hurt La Roja, he says their first challenge will be to get hold of the ball.
"We will have to get the ball off them first," Southgate said of Spain. "It is not as simple as us having the ball and making them run.
"We have to be exceptional with the ball and without it. They have been the best team.
"We are starting to show a better version of ourselves, but we are in there with what we have shown to this point.
"We have as good a chance as they do. We have come here to win it. It is a huge task, but we are still here and fighting."
Luis de la Fuente's side reached the final by overcoming France 2-1 on Tuesday, and their 13 goals at this edition of the Euros have only ever been bettered by France in 1984 (14).
The Spain squad watched Wednesday's second semi-final together, before De la Fuente began preparing for Sunday's showpiece game.
He told Spanish outlet La 1: "Both teams were very tough opponents.
"We are going to have played all the great teams in this competition, and it couldn't be any other way. The two best teams made it to the final.
"We had dinner and were watching the match, and then we were in our office, analysing it in a more relaxed way.
"Now our work begins to analyse England in more detail."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Spain – Lamine Yamal
Yamal made history in the last four, his stunning equaliser making him the youngest player to ever score at a World Cup or Euros.
Aged 17 years and one day, he could be the youngest ever player to feature in a World Cup or European Championship final, surpassing Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17 years, 249 days).
He has three assists so far at Euro 2024, with no Spaniard ever providing more at a single edition of the tournament.
He has had 13 shot involvements following a ball carry at Euro 2024 (six shots, seven chances created), at least three more than any other player.
England – Phil Foden
Foden produced his best display of the tournament in the semi-finals, recording a game-high three shots, hitting the post with one long-range strike and seeing another effort cleared off the goal line.
He also completed all 40 of his attempted passes before being withdrawn for Cole Palmer, who teed up the Three Lions' winner.
England's switch to a back three has benefitted Foden, allowing him to play from the right-hand side and cut onto his favoured left foot.
Might he silence his doubters on the biggest stage of all?
MATCH PREDICTION: SPAIN WIN
This will be the third meeting between Spain and England at the Euros, and the Three Lions have fond memories of the previous two, winning 2-1 in the group stage in 1980 and progressing on penalties after a quarter-final draw in 1996.
However, La Roja have only lost four of their last 14 meetings with England overall, having lost the previous seven in a row.
Spain have also won their last three major tournament finals and could become the first European nation to triumph in four straight World Cup/Euros title matches.
The Opta supercomputer gives them a 60.4 per cent chance of lifting the trophy to England's 39.6 per cent.
England will play their first major tournament final on foreign soil after playing the showpiece games at the 1966 World Cup and Euro 2020 at Wembley.
They have never lost a match in Berlin in six attempts (four wins, two draws), only playing more often in Helsinki (eight times), Amsterdam and Sunderland (seven each) without ever losing.
Can they upset the tournament's outstanding team to bring it home?
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Spain – 40.5 per cent
England – 29.0 per cent
Draw – 30.5 per cent