Football

Scotland Vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Ready To 'Prove People Wrong', Says John Mcginn

After a 5-1 thrashing to hosts Germany in their opening game, an injury-hit Tartan Army got a point on the board against Switzerland to keep their hopes of qualification alive

John McGinn insists Scotland have the chance to make history against Hungary at Euro 2024
info_icon

John McGinn believes Scotland have the mentality and capability "to prove people wrong" heading into their final Group A fixture against Hungary in Stuttgart. (More Football News)

Steve Clarke's side know a victory is a must to give them the best chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of a major international tournament for the first time in their history. 

Scotland have won two of their last three meetings with Hungary (L1), with this their first encounter since a 1-0 away win in March 2018. 

Following their 5-1 thrashing to hosts Germany in their opening game, an injury-hit Tartan Army got a point on the board against Switzerland to keep their hopes of qualification alive. 

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann - null
Switzerland Vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

"We've obviously had a lot of injuries along the way - but us Scots are best at enduring adversity," said McGinn. "Hopefully we can prove a lot of people wrong.

"We have players who've been involved in high-pressure matches, but we're not feeling pressure, we feel anticipation about being that team who changes things for Scottish football.

"I don't think a lot of people across Europe thought we could do it, so we want to be the ones who do.

"We all know the magnitude of the occasion. We have the chance to write our name into the history books."

A win for Clarke's side would put them on four points from their three group games which in previous tournaments, has proved enough to qualify as one of the best-ranked third-placed sides. 

Hungary arrived in Germany on the back of a 14-game unbeaten run, but are winless in their last eight Euros matches (D4 L4). However, the Scotland head coach is not underestimating his opponents despite their form at the tournament. 

"Nothing except three points for us is what we're thinking," said Clarke. "We need to get three points to at least finish third in the group and we'll see where that takes us in the competition.

"Everybody knows how big a game it is. You can talk and talk and talk about it.

"We probably did a little bit too much with the first one, so we're trying to underplay this one, if you ever can with a game of this magnitude. But we're trying to make sure we're well prepared and ready to go."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  2. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
  3. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
  4. UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away
  5. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Theme Song Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Be Unveiled In Mathura
  2. Shatrughan Sinha And Poonam Sinha Leave For Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding; Say 'Thank You' To Paps
  3. Anupam Kher Thanks Mumbai Police After Two Arrested In Connection With Burglary At His Office
  4. 'Munjya' Crosses Rs 80 Crore-Mark At Box Office
  5. Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Married; Check Out FIRST Wedding Pics Of The Newlyweds
Sports News
  1. TUR 0-3 POR, Euro 2024: Arda Guler 'Wasn't Fit To Play' In Defeat, Turkey's Vincenzo Montella Insists
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
  3. Scotland Vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Ready To 'Prove People Wrong', Says John Mcginn
  4. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: USA Soar With Corey's Six, Then Stumble As Milind Departs
  5. Portugal Vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Roberto Martinez Will Shuffle Pack With Qualification Assured
World News
  1. 4 Killed After Ukrainian Drone And Missile Attack in Russia, Crime; Fresh Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 1
  2. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  3. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  4. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  5. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
  6. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS