Ruud Van Nistelrooy Warns 'Unstoppable' Man United Must Start Their Season Now

Van Nistelrooy, who returned to Old Trafford in July as an assistant coach, will be in the dugout for United's EFL Cup tie with Leicester City following the sacking of Erik ten Hag

Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of Manchester United against Leicester City on Wednesday
Ruud van Nistelrooy has warned Manchester United they must turn their season around before time runs out as he prepares for his first game as interim head coach. (More Football News)

Van Nistelrooy, who returned to Old Trafford in July as an assistant coach, will be in the dugout for United's EFL Cup tie with Leicester City following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils parted ways with Ten Hag on Monday following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham, leaving them 14th in the Premier League after nine games of the season. 

United are in discussions about making Sporting's Ruben Amorim their next permanent boss. 

The Portuguese club confirmed on Tuesday that United had made an approach and are willing to pay Amorim's 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause.

Van Nistelrooy was brought to the club to work under Ten Hag but will assume the first-team coach role until a permanent successor is appointed amid ongoing talks with Amorim.

The former United striker, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances as a player, said his side must waste no time in getting their campaign back on track.

Writing in United’s matchday programme, Van Nistelrooy said: "Good evening and welcome to Old Trafford.

"As I am sure everyone can imagine, I am writing these notes with a huge amount of mixed emotions.

"Erik ten Hag brought me back to Manchester United in the summer and, while I have only been part of the coaching staff here for a few months, I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity, and I am saddened to see him leave.

"Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love for however long I am asked to do so.

"I can promise that I will continue to give my all, in whatever capacity, to try to turn around our fortunes.

“Despite our results, I am loving being back at Old Trafford and working with the team and staff every day. We’ve seen the squad’s potential at times this season, but clearly not often enough.

“Now is the time for everyone at the club to work together, give everything and turn this season around while we have time.

"From my experiences as both a player and a coach here, I can say for sure that when players, staff and supporters pull together, Manchester United can be unstoppable.”

Van Nistelrooy has previous managerial experience, overseeing 50 games as the PSV Eindhoven head coach, winning 34 of those matches (D8 L8) in all competitions. 

During his time in the Eredivisie, he lifted the Dutch Cup in the 2022-23 season along with the Johan Cruyff Shield. 

