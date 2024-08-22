Dimitar Berbatov Urges Rasmus Hojlund To Improve Under Ruud Van Nistelrooy At Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov believes Rasmus Hojlund should grasp the opportunity of working with Manchester United great Ruud van Nistelrooy with both hands this season. (More Sports News)
Hojlund, who arrived from Atalanta for a reported £72m fee last year, scored 16 goals in 43 appearances in his debut season at Old Trafford.
He endured a mixed year for the Red Devils, and was ruled out for the opening fixtures of the 2024-25 campaign with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.
Erik ten Hag appointed former United legend Van Nistelrooy as his new assistant manager ahead of the new term as part of a coaching reshuffle at the club.
The former Dutch international scored 150 goals in 219 games during his five-year stint in Manchester and is the club's eighth all-time top scorer.
And his arrival is something Berbatov believes Hojlund needs to take advantage of upon his return from injury.
"This is the moment where he has to work even harder which won't be easy but it’ll be beneficial," Berbatov said in an interview with Futbin.
"Especially now that United have Ruud van Nistelrooy in the coaching team. So now if you don’t take this opportunity to learn from one of the best who used to score goals for fun, you’re wasting your time.
"Speak to Ruud, ask questions, visit his home if you have to, be respectful, listen to him, learn, ask questions and try to add that to your game.”
Hojlund was United's joint-top scorer in the Premier League last year alongside Bruno Fernandes, scoring 10 times as Ten Hag's side finished eighth in the division.
The Danish international overperformed his expected goals (xG) total by 2.36 in the league, averaging a goal every 216.9 minutes for the Red Devils.
He also managed 21 shots on target from the 38 he attempted, averaging the highest shot conversion rate (26.32) of anyone in the United squad to attempt over 20 shots.
However, Berbatov was able to pinpoint the areas in which Hojlund could improve, saying: "Hojlund's goal ratio must improve.
"He should be better and I think he can be better. He can do better but it comes down to concentration levels.
"Keeping his concentration levels high throughout all the games because he had good goal-scoring opportunities and didn't score them.”