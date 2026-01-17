FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruud Van Nistelrooy Joins Netherlands As Assistant Coach

Ruud van Nistelrooy joins NED squad ahead of the FIFA WC 2026
Ex-Man Utd forward's first assignment since sacked as Leicester boss
He will begin his new role with the national team on February 1
Netherlands have announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy will join the national team’s coaching staff as Ronald Koeman’s assistant coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
After going unbeaten through their qualifying campaign, winning six of their eight matches, Netherlands will face Japan, Tunisia and another qualifier at this summer's tournament.
This will be Van Nistelrooy’s first coaching role since he was sacked as Leicester City boss at the end of the 2024-25 season.
His attempt to keep the Foxes in the Premier League did not go to plan, winning just four of his 25 matches (D3 L18) as they were relegated from the English top-flight.
That did, however, come after a very brief interim role at Manchester United, where he won once and drew another game in a two-match stint.
The 49-year-old boasts a much better record with Dutch outfit PSV, with whom he won the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield.
The former United striker won 22 of his 33 matches at the helm (D6 L5), averaging 2.18 points per game in the Dutch top-flight.
He will begin his new role with the national team on February 1, with Koeman’s side taking on Norway and Ecuador in international friendlies in March.