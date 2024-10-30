Football

Erik Ten Hag Sacking Was 'Almost Inevitable' Claims Tottenham Boss Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou has faced criticism himself this season, with Tottenham currently eighth in the Premier League following a defeat to previously winless Crystal Palace at the weekend

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
erik ten hag-ange postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou believed Erik ten Hag's sacking was 'inevitable'
info_icon

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has said that he was unsurprised by Erik ten Hag's sacking at Manchester United given the amount of attention on both him and the club. (More Football News)

Postecoglou has faced criticism himself this season, with Tottenham currently eighth in the Premier League following a defeat to previously winless Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Similarly, Ten Hag oversaw a 2-1 defeat away to West Ham on Sunday that put United 14th in the table, just seven points above the relegation zone. It was to be his last in charge.

But Postecoglou was sympathetic towards the Dutchman, though, explaining that the pressure put on managers is sometimes hard to live up to.

Heung-min Son will be absent from Spurs' Europa League clash with AZ Alkmaar. - null
Tottenham Vs AZ Alkmaar, UEFA Europa League: Postecoglou Gives Son Injury Update

BY Stats Perform

"I'm not really shocked. Disappointing as it was, it was almost inevitable with the scrutiny he had," said Postecoglou in a press conference.

"If you look at Erik, he was there for two and a bit years. He won a trophy in each year, they finished third in his first year.

"If he was here with that record would he have lost his job? I don’t know.

"Would he be under the same scrutiny? I don’t know because everyone tells me all I have to do is win a trophy, but I have got a feeling it would be the same because, just the nature of the world today."

The Australian manager led Tottenham to a fifth-placed finish last season, two points outside the top four, having briefly flirted with the top two after a good start.

While Spurs eventually faded, it still constituted their second-highest finish in the last five seasons.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, has been frustrated at unrealistic expectations at the highest level.

Pep Guardiola won five of his seven games against former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag - null
Erik Ten Hag: Pep Guardiola Backs Former Manchester United Boss 'To Come Back Stronger'

BY Stats Perform

"As a manager you have to hit a sweet spot where you get success, you play football everyone likes, you get every signing right," Postecoglou said. 

"In that moment you seem to get some sort of validation.

"Anything other than that, it seems to be for some clubs they want trophies not football, others want football. It is a difficult task.

"But what you have seen in the past, I’m sure Erik will bounce back from that because he is a good manager.

"You have seen it with other managers. I’m sure his career will continue to go on strongly."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  2. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  3. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  4. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  5. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Aim Second Spot, HFC Second Win
  2. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Final: Sabitra Bhandari Looks Class Apart; NEP-W 0-0 BAN-W In 1st Half
  3. Saudi Pro League Matchday 9 Live Streaming: Schedule, Matches, Timings, Where To Watch
  4. Ruben Amorim: Portuguese Is 'Unsure' On Sporting Lisbon Future Amid Manchester United Interest
  5. German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  2. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  3. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  5. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  2. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  3. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  4. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know