Heung-min Son will miss Tottenham's Europa League clash with AZ, head coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed. (More Football News)
The Spurs skipper returned from a hamstring injury during their victory over West Ham at the weekend, but was absent from training on Wednesday.
Postecoglou said Son would not be risked for the visit of the Eredivisie side on Thursday, with Tottenham aiming to make it three wins from three, having opened their campaign with victories over Qarabag and Ferencvaros.
Although, Richarlison is available and could make his first start of the season, after returning from injury as a substitute against West Ham.
"Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend," Postecoglou told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "He was never going to be involved tomorrow. [We will] leave him out of tomorrow, and see how he is from there.
"Richy got through this weekend really well, [he is into] almost the second week of training now. [He is] ready to go in terms of being available.
"We've started the competition really well so far, [with] different challenges in both games. We've exposed some of our young players to European football, a positive growth from that.
"From our perspective - here at home - it's a good opportunity to continue our form."