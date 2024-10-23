Jose Mourinho believes his former clubs Manchester United and Tottenham are the two favourites to win this season's Europa League. (More Football News)
Mourinho's Fenerbahce welcome United on matchday three, with both sides aiming to maintain their unbeaten starts to this season's competition.
The Red Devils, who have opened with two draws against Twente and Porto, ended their five-game winless streak across all competitions with a 2-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday.
United's difficult form has seen the pressure intensify on Erik ten Hag. But Mourinho, who was in charge at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018, thinks it is only a matter of time before things click into place for the Dutchman.
"If I have to say now which are the two biggest candidates to win the Europa League, I think it's easy - Manchester United and Tottenham," he said.
"The Premier League has a different level of quality, intensity, pace, tactical culture - a different level of everything. [On Thursday] I think we are going to play against one of the two strongest teams.
"They have a better team than their results are showing. I studied them the maximum I could. We watched everything in the Premier League, [and previous Europa League games against] Twente and Porto - there is work there. They will succeed sooner or later."
Mourinho, who oversaw a second-place Premier League finish with United during the 2017-18 season, also cheekily asked if he would be entitled to a winner's medal, due to potential charges against Manchester City for allegedly breaching financial rules.
If found guilty of the charges dating from 2009 to 2018, City could face severe punishment, including being stripped of titles.
One of those could be from the 2017-18 season, when Pep Guardiola's side became the first team to finish a Premier League campaign with 100 points, 19 ahead of Mourinho's United in second place.
"I think we still have a chance to win that league!" Mourinho joked. "Maybe, they punish Manchester City with points [deducted], we win that league, they have to pay me the bonus, and give me the medal."