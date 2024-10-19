Football

Erik Ten Hag Defends Manchester United Tenure Amid Criticism, Calls Out 'Lies And Fairytales'

There were suggestions Ten Hag's future was up for discussion when members of United's new leadership group – including Jim Ratcliffe – met with Joel Glazer during the hiatus, but the Dutchman is bullish regarding his position

Erik-ten-Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
info_icon

Erik ten Hag claims his critics have invented "lies and fairytales" about his Manchester United tenure as his Old Trafford future continues to be questioned. (More Sports News)

Ten Hag has overseen United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season, with the Red Devils emerging from the international break with just eight points from seven games.

They have also failed to score in any of their last three league matches – losing 3-0 at home to Tottenham between goalless draws with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

There were suggestions Ten Hag's future was up for discussion when members of United's new leadership group – including Jim Ratcliffe – met with Joel Glazer during the hiatus, but the Dutchman is bullish regarding his position.

Asked if he had received assurances regarding his future from United's hierarchy, Ten Hag said on Friday: "No.

"The noises came from the media, some of you, not all of you. Some of you are coming up with stories, creating stories, creating fairytales, bringing noise, bringing lies.

"I know we are all on one page at this club. I've said this before the break to some journalists who probably didn't believe me as I saw the reports. Internally at the club it's quiet.

"Of course we are discussing the position we are in and we're unhappy with that. We have to turn the corner and that's the strategy to turn this corner. 

"We are quiet and composed, we stick to the plan and are convinced we will turn the corner.

"Underneath I see good things, good patterns and good stats that confirm we are in a good direction, but the ranking is not lying. We are where we are and that's not good enough."

United's underlying metrics, however, do not make for encouraging reading for Ten Hag.

The Red Devils' tally of 11.11 expected goals (xG) this campaign is only good enough to rank them eighth in the Premier League, behind Saturday's opponents Brentford.

Meanwhile, only six teams – three of whom are yet to win – have conceded more expected goals against (xGA) than United's 11.54.

Opta's expected points model, meanwhile, suggests United's performances have only warranted a marginal upturn, with their figure of 10.4 expected points only putting them 10th.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rain Threat Looms As Hosts Trail By 125 Runs In Bengaluru
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Finalists
  4. South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Defends Manchester United Tenure Amid Criticism, Calls Out 'Lies And Fairytales'
  2. Girona Vs Real Sociedad Preview: Michel's Depleted Side Hoping For Strong Support In La Liga Md10 Battle
  3. Serie A: Antonio Conte Says League Leaders Napoli Still A Work In Progress
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten BFC Grab Fourth Win At Fortress Kanteerava
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Beat Punjab FC To Stay Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  2. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  3. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  4. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  5. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  2. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3