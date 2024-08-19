Football

Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Bemoans 'Lack Of Balance' In Opening Draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti boasted an attack of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, with the quartet all playing a role in the opening goal of the game

Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2024-25
Carlo Ancelotti was left frustrated by Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Mallorca
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti criticised his Real Madrid side for having a lack of balance as they started their La Liga title defence with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca on Sunday. (More Football News)

Madrid took the lead in the 13th minute through Rodrygo's fine finish, only for Vedat Muriqi to level eight minutes into the second half. 

Ancelotti boasted an attack of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham, with the quartet all playing a role in the opening goal of the game. 

But Los Blancos struggled in front of goal, registering an expected goals (xG) total of 0.6 from their 13 shots, compared to their opponents' 0.96. 

Ancelotti bemoaned his side's defensive display, going on to say that his players lost focus after taking an early lead at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. 

"Today I am not happy. I think we could have been done much better," said Ancelotti.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Kylian Mbappe, centre, runs with the ball during match against Mallorca - | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla
Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"We need to be more concentrated, work better as a group... It's not a fitness problem, it was mental.

"I don't want to make excuses for anything. We had to do better and show more attitude.

"We can learn a lot from this match, it's a match where you can see clearly where we can end up having problems."

Madrid's draw saw them fail to win their first game of the season for the first time in six campaigns under Ancelotti's stewardship. 

The Italian suggested that Madrid could have easily lost the encounter due to their own mistakes and urged his star-studded squad to learn fast from their blunders.

"We started the game well, we took the lead and we had chances to score the second, but in the second half we lacked balance," Ancelotti said.

"It was a game we could have lost because we didn't have balance. It wasn't a good game.

"We are a very attacking team and defensive balance is a fundamental part of the way we are built.

"We struggled to steal the ball, to press after losing the ball. When we talk about defending, we are talking above all about collective commitment.

"The balance is found with the players thinking about the same thing. When we have to win the ball back we have to think about it all together.

"It's a problem for everyone, not the strikers, the midfielders or the defenders.

"It is a problem of a team that did not understand that this was a key aspect of the match." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Big Bash League 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues Confirmed For WBBL 10 Player Draft - Check Details
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Big Blow For Hosts As Aamir Jamal Suffers Back Injury
  3. Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai
  4. WI Vs RSA, T20Is: West Indies Rested Key Players For South Africa Series - Check Squads
  5. The Hundred 2024 Women's: Deepti Sharma Shines As London Spirit Claim Maiden Title
Football News
  1. AIFF's New Secretary General Anilkumar Says Priority Will Be Improvement In Quality Of Football
  2. Liverpool 2-0 Ipswich Town: Gary Neville Hails Arne Slot For 'Clinical And Brutal' Tactics In Victory
  3. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Bemoans 'Lack Of Balance' In Opening Draw
  4. Napoli 0-3 Hellas Verona, Serie A: Antonio Conte’s Men Falter As Dailon Livramento, Daniel Mosquera Shine On Debut - In Pics
  5. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  4. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  5. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Triple Talaq Fatal For Social Institution Of Marriage’: Govt Tells SC
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Minor Accused Completes 15-Day Safe Driving Programme
  3. Tamil Nadu: NTK Functionary Among 9 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13 Students At Fake NCC Camp
  4. PM Modi Likely To Visit Ukraine This Month, Claims Report
  5. West Bengal: Student Arrested For Social Media Post Calling For Mamata Banerjee's Assassination
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  2. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  3. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  4. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  5. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
World News
  1. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  2. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
  3. Turkey Shooting: 1 Palestinian Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Istanbul
  4. MPox Outbreak: Philippines Detects First Case Of Monkeypox Virus
  5. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign