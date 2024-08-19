Football

Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics

Defending champions Real Madrid began their La Liga 2024-25 campaign with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe's Spanish league debut. Carlo Ancelotti's squad was unchanged from their 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, featuring Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Mbappé up front. Rodrygo scored in the 13th minute to give Real Madrid the lead, but Vedat Muriqi equalized for Mallorca in the 53rd. Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy was sent off in stoppage time for a foul on Muriqi.