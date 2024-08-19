Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, runs with the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
The referee shows a red card to Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, Aurelien Tchouameni, centre and Kylian Mbappe prepare to kick off after Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi scored his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
A young Real Madrid fan, 3rd left holds a sign asking for Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe's shirt while sitting next to young Mallorca fans during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre is challenged by Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, front, celebrates with Federico Valverde after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, stands with Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left and Aurelien Tchouameni during the warm up before the start of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.