Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics

Defending champions Real Madrid began their La Liga 2024-25 campaign with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe's Spanish league debut. Carlo Ancelotti's squad was unchanged from their 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, featuring Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Mbappé up front. Rodrygo scored in the 13th minute to give Real Madrid the lead, but Vedat Muriqi equalized for Mallorca in the 53rd. Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy was sent off in stoppage time for a foul on Muriqi.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Kylian Mbappe, centre, runs with the ball during match against Mallorca | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, runs with the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Referee shows a red card to Real Madrids Ferland Mendy
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Referee shows a red card to Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

The referee shows a red card to Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Vinicius Junior, left, Aurelien Tchouameni, centre and Kylian Mbappe prepare to kick off after Mallorcas Vedat Muriqi scored a goal
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Vinicius Junior, left, Aurelien Tchouameni, centre and Kylian Mbappe prepare to kick off after Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi scored a goal | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, Aurelien Tchouameni, centre and Kylian Mbappe prepare to kick off after Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi scored his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Mallorcas Vedat Muriqi celebrates after scoring his sides first goal against Real Madrid
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: A young Real Madrid fan, 3rd left holds a sign asking for Real Madrids Kylian Mbappes shirt
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: A young Real Madrid fan, 3rd left holds a sign asking for Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe's shirt | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

A young Real Madrid fan, 3rd left holds a sign asking for Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe's shirt while sitting next to young Mallorca fans during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrids head coach Carlo Ancelotti
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrids Vinicius Junior, centre is challenged by Mallorcas Pablo Maffeo
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre is challenged by Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre is challenged by Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrids Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the match against Mallorca
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the match against Mallorca | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrids Rodrygo celebrates after scoring the opening goal
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, front, celebrates with Federico Valverde after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Kylian Mbappe, centre, stands with Real Madrids Rodrygo, left and Aurelien Tchouameni
La Liga, Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Kylian Mbappe, centre, stands with Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left and Aurelien Tchouameni | Photo: AP/Francisco Ubilla

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, stands with Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left and Aurelien Tchouameni during the warm up before the start of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

