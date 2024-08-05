Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival

Carlo Ancelotti insisted "nothing changes" for Jude Bellingham despite Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid. (More Football News)
Mbappe officially completed his long-awaited move to Madrid in July, after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
However, the 25-year-old's signing has raised some question marks over how Ancelotti fits his star attackers into the side.
One of those doubts is over Bellingham, who thrived in an attacking role at the tip of a midfield diamond last season, scoring 23 goals.
But while Madrid's system may change, Bellingham's importance to the team will not, says Ancelotti.
"Nothing changes for him. Nothing changes," he told reporters.
"The first season, he surprised a lot, because he showed fantastic quality, a really mature guy.
"The next season will not be different. He is going to be one of the best players that we have, supporting the team a lot with his quality."
Bellingham has not yet returned to Madrid's camp following his exploits with England at Euro 2024, with the 21-year-old having scored twice as the Three Lions reached the final, which they lost 2-1 to Spain.
And Ancelotti was surprised that Bellingham, and England in general, came in for some criticism for the performances in Germany.
"This is an opinion but Bellingham played really well at the Euros," said the Italian.
"England played really well, they reached the final and were close to winning it."
Madrid, who lost 2-1 to Barcelona over the weekend, face Chelsea in a pre-season friendly this week.
One Chelsea player who lined up for Madrid last term was goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined on loan as cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois.
Ancelotti, though, does not think Arrizabalaga will be returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.
He said: "In that position, we are covered.
"Kepa did really well last season. We were really happy to have him here, but I don't know what’s going to happen this season. We love him."