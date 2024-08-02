Football

Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid

Madrid have won La Liga and the Champions League twice each since 2021, with Ancelotti the first coach to win the latter trophy on five occasions

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid, Football
Carlo Ancelotti has enjoyed huge success at Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has suggested he will not join another club once his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu comes to an end. (More Football News)

Ancelotti is three years into his second stint at Madrid, and he has led Los Blancos to a swathe of success since re-joining the Spanish giants from Everton.

Madrid have won La Liga and the Champions League twice each since 2021, with Ancelotti the first coach to win the latter trophy on five occasions.

The 65-year-old, who had been linked with the Brazil job, signed fresh terms with Madrid to extend his stay until the end of the 2025-26 season.

And he does not foresee himself taking up another club job, while he also hinted international coaching may not be for him either.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, as reported by The Athletic, Ancelotti said: "I think it will be my last club, I have to say.

Real Madrid's Endrick on his debut.
Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat

BY Stats Perform

"If there would be an opportunity for a national team, I don't know. I’m not so excited to be in a national team because of the fact that I would lose what I like most, the day-by-day [training].

"The day-by-day I like. To be here, to prepare the training, to talk to the players, to prepare the games.

"This is my 29th season as a coach. It's true that I have won a lot but imagine the number of titles I lost. I lost a lot."

Ancelotti has coached in each of Europe's top five leagues, though he admitted finding it difficult to fully adapt to life in Germany when he was in charge of Bayern Munich.

"I had luck, I went to the best team in England, in Spain, in Germany. But I was able to adapt to the culture," he said.

"I tried to learn the languages. I learned English, Spanish, French; I was not able to learn German, it's impossible — not difficult, impossible!"

Madrid take on rivals Barcelona in a friendly in the United States on Saturday. They start their LaLiga title defence against Real Mallorca on August 18, though before that they face Atalanta in the Super Cup.

