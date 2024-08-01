Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat

Carlo Ancelotti was impressed by Endrick during his Real Madrid debut despite losing 1-0 to Milan in Chicago on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Samuel Chukwueze scored the winner for the Rossoneri, finishing off a wonderful team move in the second half, making it two wins from two under new manager Paulo Fonseca.
Madrid are without big stars Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo after their international exploits, leaving the way for Endrick to get his first minutes for Los Blancos.
The 18-year-old played the first half, and created one chance, though he did not manage a single shot or touch in the box.
"He [Endrick] is someone who has something truly special," Ancelotti said.
"He's very fast, very dangerous in tight spaces, has the ability to turn with speed in little space, very agile in getting himself free and all these qualities he has means he's a great talent. It's rare to see a player with these types of characteristics."
It was Madrid's first run-out in pre-season as they struggled to make an impact in the final third.
They managed just two shots on target, having eight overall, but Ancelotti was happy with what he saw as his starting point for the season.
"We competed, we fought, we did some good things," Ancelotti added. "The first game of the pre-season with a lot of youngsters, the important thing was to compete, which we did for the whole game.
"There were some good moments and others we could improve on, but that's normal."
Madrid's next game is against Barcelona in New Jersey on Saturday, while Milan will also take on La Blaugrana next week.