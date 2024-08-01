Football

Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat

The 18-year-old played the first half, and created one chance, though he did not manage a single shot or touch in the box

Real-Madrid-Endrick
Real Madrid's Endrick on his debut.
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti was impressed by Endrick during his Real Madrid debut despite losing 1-0 to Milan in Chicago on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Samuel Chukwueze scored the winner for the Rossoneri, finishing off a wonderful team move in the second half, making it two wins from two under new manager Paulo Fonseca.

Madrid are without big stars Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo after their international exploits, leaving the way for Endrick to get his first minutes for Los Blancos.

The 18-year-old played the first half, and created one chance, though he did not manage a single shot or touch in the box.

Ancelotti was pleased with what he saw from his new signing though, particularly his skill.

"He [Endrick] is someone who has something truly special," Ancelotti said.

New Real Madrid signing, Endrick - null
Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move

BY Stats Perform

"He's very fast, very dangerous in tight spaces, has the ability to turn with speed in little space, very agile in getting himself free and all these qualities he has means he's a great talent. It's rare to see a player with these types of characteristics."

It was Madrid's first run-out in pre-season as they struggled to make an impact in the final third.

They managed just two shots on target, having eight overall, but Ancelotti was happy with what he saw as his starting point for the season.

"We competed, we fought, we did some good things," Ancelotti added. "The first game of the pre-season with a lot of youngsters, the important thing was to compete, which we did for the whole game.

"There were some good moments and others we could improve on, but that's normal."

Madrid's next game is against Barcelona in New Jersey on Saturday, while Milan will also take on La Blaugrana next week. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Carlo Ancelotti Impressed By Endrick In Real Madrid's Pre-Season Defeat
  2. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  3. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  4. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
  5. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
Tennis News
  1. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  5. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  2. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  3. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  5. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  2. Delhi Court Dismisses Puja Khedkar's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Cheating, Forgery Case
  3. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  4. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  5. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  2. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  3. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  4. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  5. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
World News
  1. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  2. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300