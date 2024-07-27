Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move

An emotional Endrick says it is a "dream" to play for Real Madrid after being unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu. (More Football News)
Madrid agreed a deal to sign the Brazilian from Palmeiras in December 2022, but he could not formally join the club until his 18th birthday, which he celebrated on July 21.
Endrick has penned a six-year contract with Los Blancos after signing for an initial fee of €35million, though that could rise by a further €25million in add-ons.
The youngster, who will wear the number 16 shirt, was tearful at his stadium presentation, telling the fans he had realised a long dream.
"This is crazy," Endrick said. "I am so happy since I was a kid, I have always been a Madrid fan, and now I am going to play for Madrid.
"I am here, I am going to play, I am so happy. My family are as well. I don't have words to describe what I am feeling. I always wanted to be here. I wanted to play for Madrid. It was a dream. Today it is a reality."
Endrick became the youngest player to feature for Palmeiras, making his debut at the age of 16 in October 2022, and going on to make 82 appearances, scoring 21 goals.
Since making his debut for Brazil last year, he has netted three times in 10 appearances for his national side and was part of their Copa America squad.
Endrick will be part of Madrid's pre-season tour in the United States later this month when they will play three games against Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.