Real Betis Vs Atletico Madrid: No Timeline For Le Normand's Return From Head Injury, Says Simeone

Atletico Madrid cannot provide a timeline for defender Robin Le Normand's return from a traumatic brain injury, Diego Simeone said on Saturday. (More Football News)
The 27-year-old defender collided with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni late in their 1-1 draw in September, and needed medical attention on the pitch.
Atleti confirmed that Le Normand had suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) with subdural haematoma.
And ahead of Atleti's clash with Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday, Simeone said there is no update on Le Normand's comeback.
"We still don’t have a clear idea about his return. The important thing is that he comes back well. That's the only thing we care about," Simeone told reporters.
"Once he is healthy, he can start anew with us like he has just arrived having rested after winning the European Championship."
Le Normand had made eight appearances since joining from Real Sociedad in the close season after winning Euro 2024 with Spain.
Atletico have now played four games across all competitions since he was sidelined, losing twice, winning once and drawing once, while conceding nine goals.
Asked about the team's poor defence following their 4-0 loss at Benfica and 3-1 home loss to Lille in the Champions League, Simeone said it came down to decision-making in the crucial moments.
"Both defence and offence prowess make you better... but the reality is decisiveness in the areas, and the team that is better in those situations will always be the one closer to winning," he said.
Sunday's opponents Betis, who are seventh in LaLiga, have lost only once in their five home matches this season, earning 10 of their 15 points from home fixtures.